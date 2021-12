The surge in recent COVID-19 cases is forcing a change in Fairfax County, Virginia’s, contact tracing plan. The county’s health department will no longer call every person who tested positive for COVID-19 and close contacts. Instead, Fairfax County Health Director Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu said that due to the recent surge, contact tracers will focus on calling people who live and work in congregate settings, such as long-term care facilities or group homes, children who are in school or other child care settings, and people who are infected as part of an outbreak.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO