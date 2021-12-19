MPD: 17-year-old seriously wounded after shooting early Sunday morning

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police a 17-year-old received a life-threatening injury after being shot early Sunday morning. Police say the young man was taken to Springhill Medical Center by private vehicle after 1:30 this morning. The victim had been shot in the abdomen.

Police say the victim was in the 4000 block of Cresthaven Road when someone opened fire. Police describe this as an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.