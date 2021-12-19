This sleek wearable band tracks your daily activities to create smart recovery regimes for you!

REVIEW – As a younger-ish adult being told you have a heart condition is pretty scary. I was diagnosed with tachycardia during a routine check-up. This means my heart randomly races for no apparent reason. I am also asymptomatic so I don’t even notice when it occurs. Monitoring my heart rate accurately became very important to me. I needed something more sophisticated than my smartwatch could provide which is how I found the Wellue ECG/EKG Monitor. It allows me to monitor my heart 24/7 without interfering with my day to day activities and it’s discrete enough that no one around me notices it. It also allows me to download all of the data from the device and get it analyzed through AI so I can keep tabs on how my heart is doing. If something seems off, I can then send the data to my doctor to look over it more in-depth. For me, it’s a great way to monitor my heart condition without constant doctors appointments and large machines.

