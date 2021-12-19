ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Gary Brightwell: Suffers neck injury

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Brightwell is questionable to return after suffering a neck injury in Sunday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Dallas#American Football
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Is ‘Broken’

There are plenty of NFL teams that haven’t met expectations this year. But one team is struggling so much that Colin Cowherd has concluded that they’re simply “broken.”. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him. He said that...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce New Decision On WR Tyler Lockett

The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
NFL
On3.com

Recent bowl game MVP quarterback enters transfer portal

Tuesday night, Levi Williams was named the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP. Less than 24 hours later, he decided to transfer from Wyoming. Williams entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. The decision comes after quite a showing in Wyoming’s 52-48 win over Kent State in the Potato Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox Sports Radio

'They Were Sold a Lie': Brady Quinn Defends Urban Meyer After Jags Firing

Brady Quinn: “They were sold a lie and they were fooled; even some of the oddsmakers with Urban Meyer getting fired. Initially, the line opened before the news broke [of Meyer’s firing], the Jaguars being 3.5-point favorites to beat the Texans. Then Meyer gets fired and the line JUMPS. The Jaguars actually got two more points in some books, and it went up to 4.5 points when it was all said and done. A bunch of people hopped on this idea that ‘Urban Meyer was the problem’, and then they get drummed by another 2-11 team. You can listen to the media all you want about what Urban Meyer did or didn’t do, the culture, or how he treated his assistants, but this staff was just as much to blame for the way this organization has struggled as anything else. As far as Urban Meyer might have handled things given how this team struggled, given how the assistants struggled to be able to put together a winning game plan, that’s another conversation, but the reality is that this is a terrible football team and they’re now in position to get the number one overall pick again for a reason. They’ve drafted in the top 10 since 2008, what sort of indication does that give you?? You were sold this idea that it was just him [Urban Meyer] and now this team is going to take off. Trevor Lawrence even talked about ‘clarity’ moving forward. Well, you got ‘CLARITY’ now, you still stink and he [Urban] wasn’t the problem. As good as he [Trevor Lawrence] is, you can’t overcome the staff you're working with, and what’s around you. You are a LONG ways from being a competitive football team… What is going to be your case [for firing Meyer]? It can’t be the Josh Lambo incident, it happened too long ago and they admitted that they knew it. You can’t say ‘the reason we’re firing you for cause is for this incident that happened four months ago…’ while it kept you employed while I knew about it. That doesn’t work. You can’t fire him for other stuff where you kept him employed. The incident that happened in Ohio, you [Shad Khan] spoke publicly about it that you were giving him another chance, you can’t fire him with cause now. There is probably a laundry list of little things, and this is the road we’re on right now. You’re going to start to hear some of those things because they’ll leak their way to the public and to the media like they always do just to discredit Urban Meyer or make him feel pressure. If Urban Meyer files a lawsuit for wrongful termination, he’s going to feel comfortable saying ‘you have no reason to have fired me with cause, and you’re going to have to pay me the money that I’m owed'… It’s not just Urban Meyer, it’s every college coach that gets called up to that level. They [the media] don’t want to look at them as a guy who can be successful at that level. If you give ANYONE 13 games, they’re not turning it around with the Jaguars organization. Look at the Bengals – Urban Meyer had more credentials and more of a resume than Zac Taylor did when he was hired, yet Zac Taylor was given what, three years? And now you’re seeing them finally climb atop the AFC North after they’ve had draft classes and free agency periods. IT TAKES TIME, FOLKS. Urban Meyer didn’t have enough time, that’s the reality of it.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy