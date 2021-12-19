Lions' Josh Woods: Questionable to return

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
FRISCO, Texas – After getting shut out of the proceedings last year, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the Pro Bowl roster in a big way in 2021. The NFL announced its initial rosters for the annual all-star game, and the Cowboys were represented with five selections: Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Bryan Anger.
Le’Veon Bell’s most recent stops in the NFL haven’t exactly gone as planned. If Tom Brady’s knowledge and experience rub off on the former All-Pro Running back, though, don’t be surprised if Bell makes a significant impact for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they need him most.
A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
The last time Joe Johnson played a home game for the Celtics prior to last night, NBA rookies including Joshua Primo of the San Antonio Spurs, Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder and JT Thor of the Charlotte Hornets hadn’t been born yet. None of them took the...
With a career-high 15.0 sacks in 14 games, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has been the cornerstone of the team’s defense this year. Unfortunately, head coach Kevin Stefanski has a troubling update on his star pass rusher. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Stefanski said that an MRI...
Talk about a whirlwind week for Garrett Gilbert. Last Friday morning, Gilbert was a practice squad quarterback for the New England Patriots, fourth on the depth chart behind Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham. Four days later, he was starting for the Washington Football Team in a game that had playoff implications in the NFC.
Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a narrow victory over the Ravens last week. Here are five bold predictions on how Green Bay will fare against the Browns. Last week’s 31-30 victory over the Ravens was far from a work of art for the Packers. Defeating Baltimore sans Lamar Jackson should have been easier for Green Bay. Instead, they required heroics from Aaron Rodgers to score the narrow win.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just played one of his last home games at Heinz Field on Sunday in an important win over the Tennessee Titans. After scoring a touchdown late in the game, Big Ben went down to the tunnel and spent a minute just sitting there, which led to many assumptions. Was he soaking it all in? Was Roethlisberger worried about Pat Freirmuth’s head injury?
COVID-19 has whittled the New Orleans quarterback room to just one player headed into Monday's game against Miami. Could the Saints look to one of their former players to provide extra insurance at the position?
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
Eli Manning went “scoreboard” on people Tuesday night. During the Week 3 Monday night game between the Cowboys and Eagles, Manning went viral for something he did on the “ManningCast” program with his brother, Peyton, on ESPN2. Eli flipped off the cameras in a way of...
There are plenty of NFL teams that haven’t met expectations this year. But one team is struggling so much that Colin Cowherd has concluded that they’re simply “broken.”. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him. He said that...
The Cowboys are knocking on the postseason door and will clinch a playoff berth this weekend with a win or a tie, or loss or tie by the Eagles or Saints. They also clinch a playoff spot should the Buccaneers win or tie at Carolina.
Comments / 0