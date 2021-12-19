ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found inside travel trailer in Lakeside

By Claudia Amezcua
 5 days ago
LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A body was found inside a travel trailer in Lakeside on Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery in progress in the 12100 block of State Highway 67 at approximately 3:07 p.m. They arrived and searched the area around a suspicious car. When they looked into a nearby travel trailer, they found a body with “signs of rigor mortis.”

The sheriff’s homicide unit is investigating. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailer#Crime Stoppers
