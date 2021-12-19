ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning’s Brayden Point to return shortly after holiday break

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZ0qx_0dR8T4Gg00
Lightning center Brayden Point (21) should be considered “day-to-day” when the team returns from the holiday break, coach Jon Cooper said Sunday. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

BRANDON — Lightning center Brayden Point is still wearing a red no-contact jersey at practice. But based on the way he’s been skating, he certainly looks ready to return from the shoulder injury that’s sidelined him for the past month.

Point continues to practice with the team, and Sunday at the Ice Sports Forum in Brandon he skated on a line with injured Nikita Kucherov and rookie Gabriel Fortier, who had been a healthy scratch in recent games.

Coach Jon Cooper said Sunday that when the team returns from the holiday break, Point should be considered in the “day-to-day” category.

The Lightning’s first game after the break is a home game against the Canadiens on Dec. 28.

Kucherov continues to practice with the team but isn’t expected back until early to mid-January.

• • •

The Tampa Bay Times has commemorated the Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Striking Twice. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Blue Jackets, Canadiens shut down; 9 of 32 NHL teams paused

More than a quarter of NHL teams have been shut down through at least the weekend, after the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens became the eighth and ninth to have activities paused because of several positive COVID-19 test results among players. The Blue Jackets had games scheduled for Monday...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
AFP

NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

‘SNL’ ditches audience, Charli XCX pulls out amid omicron

NEW YORK — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on Saturday Night Live, but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen. The long-running sketch comedy show...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College#The Ice Sports Forum#The Tampa Bay Times#Bolts#Bucs
AllGators

Watch: Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper Ejected From Gasparilla Bowl

One of the most impactful players in the Gasparilla Bowl on either team only took the field for just over a half before his game was over. Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper was ejected early in the third quarter for, as referees deemed it, throwing a punch at a UCF offensive lineman after an extra point attempt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill

WASHINGTON — Democrats are struggling to pick up the pieces after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. But they face serious questions whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning coach Jon Cooper enters COVID protocol

TAMPA — The Lightning will be without head coach Jon Cooper, who has entered COVID protocol, for tonight’s game in Las Vegas. The team announced that Cooper had entered COVID protocol less than 90 minutes before the scheduled puck drop against the Golden Knights. Assistant Derek Lalonde will run the team’s forward lines and essentially serve as head coach.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Three things we learned from Lightning’s win in Las Vegas

This was no ordinary game. The Lightning’s three-game road trip out west ended up being just one because of mass postponements triggered by teams hamstrung by COVID-19 issues. Less than 90 minutes before the start, the Lightning announced that head coach Jon Cooper wouldn’t be on the bench because he had entered the NHL’s COVID protocol. Until the puck dropped, there was question about whether the game even would be played.
NHL
myfox28columbus.com

Blue Jackets to return from NHL holiday break with practice on Dec. 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets last played on December 16 due to a COVID shutdown, but are set to return to the ice for practice on December 26. The 26th will mark the end of the NHL's holiday break, which means teams can resume practices. Under...
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: all teams officially on winter break

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights is the NHL’s last bit of action before it shuts down for the Christmas break. And the break couldn’t have come sooner as many teams are mired in COVID protocol and giving everyone a few days off to shed the virus and test negative is exactly what everyone needs to get back to regularly scheduled programming.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The league will use the previously scheduled Feb. 6-22 Olympic break to make up those games and others that need to be rescheduled.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
52K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy