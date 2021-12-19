ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comcast data caps have been delayed again, possibly forever this time

By Jacob Siegal
 5 days ago
There are many reasons that cable and internet providers often rank poorly in customer satisfaction polls. Beyond the unexpected outages and occasional bouts of slow speeds, companies like Comcast also stack inexplicable additional charges on customers’ bills. Among the worst of these charges are the dreaded data caps, or “data usage plans,” as Comcast calls them.

Many internet providers either charge customers extra who use too much data in a billing cycle or ask them to pay even more for unlimited data. For over a year, Comcast has planned to expand data caps to even more US states. But for the third time this year, it has delayed those plans.

Comcast data caps delayed once again

Earlier this week,

that Comcast has given up on rolling out data caps in the Northeast in 2022. Initially, the company had planned to implement the caps in March of 2021. There was backlash, and so the company announced it would delay the implementation to July. Then, before the end of February, Comcast scrapped plans to bring data caps to Northeast states in 2021 at all. The rollout would commence at some point in 2022, but Comcast didn’t offer a specific date.

It turns out that the date would not have mattered anyway, as 2022 is now apparently off the table as well. “We don’t have plans to implement our data usage plan in our Northeast markets in 2022 at this time,” a Comcast official told Light Reading.

Is Comcast giving up on its plans?

The publication contacted Comcast regarding the delay following a recent report from WHAV in which Massachusetts State Representative Andy X. Vargas claimed that Comcast had completely abandoned its plans to bring data caps to the Northeast. In other words, no data caps in 2023 or beyond.

“The latest we have is that they have no intention of reintroducing the data caps at all, which is a huge win,” Vargas told WHAV earlier this week. That isn’t quite what Comcast told Light Reading.

As WHAV notes, Rep. Vargas, Rep. Dave Rogers, and more Massachusetts legislators sent a letter to Comcast last New Year’s urging the provider to “reconsider any future attempts at imposing a data cap or any perversion of the principles of net neutrality in Massachusetts.”

Here’s how the Comcast internet data usage works, according to the company’s website:

The 1.2 Terabyte Internet Data Usage plan includes 1.2 terabytes (TB) of Internet data each month as part of your monthly Xfinity Internet Service. In markets where the plan is in place, customers not on an Unlimited Data plan who use more than 1.2 TB in a month will automatically incur an additional charge of $10 plus tax for each block of 50 GB. Maximum monthly overage charges will not exceed $100, no matter how much data a customer uses each month.

Comcast notes that customers who go over the limit will receive a one-time credit waiving overage charges. This will only work once, and is applied automatically.

Related
BGR.com

Thousands of new stimulus checks are going out through Dec. 31 – find out who gets one

When it comes to the possibility of issuing new stimulus checks, Congress is in a holding pattern at the moment — and will remain that way at least through early January. That’s thanks to West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin tanking any chance of the Senate passing its version of President Biden’s latest stimulus check bill before the body adjourned for the year a few days ago. But just because Congress hasn’t decided on anything new yet? That doesn’t mean people are shut out of the possibility of new checks completely. Case in point: Just look at what California is doing, with its Golden State Stimulus 2 effort.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Urgent shampoo recall: Stop using this dangerous shampoo immediately

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a new product recall after finding traces of benzene in some of its dry shampoo sprays and other spray products. This is in addition to the Secret deodorant and Old Spice recall from about a month ago, which includes several other products that might contain traces of benzene. If you have any of the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, Old Spice, or Hair Food sprays in the recall list, you should stop using them immediately.
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

The IRS just shared an important stimulus check update – here’s what you need to know

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: 150+ crazy Amazon holiday deals that disappear today As far as new stimulus payments go, it’s a waiting game now for millions of Americans. They’re waiting to see what will happen in January, as the Biden administration has yet to find a legislative pathway that will secure full congressional approval for its new stimulus check plan. That would be the president’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better legislation, which funds 12 more months of child tax credit payments (among other things). While everyone waits, though, the IRS has also just come out with an important stimulus check...
INCOME TAX
phillyvoice.com

Comcast abandons plan to roll out household internet data caps in the Northeast in 2022

For the second year in a row, Comcast will hold off on implementing a data cap for broadband subscribers in the company's Northeast territory. Comcast's original plan, first introduced in November 2020, was to impose a monthly 1.2 terabyte cap on home internet usage unless customers signed up for an unlimited plan at a higher cost. Customers who exceeded 1.2 terabytes would have been billed an additional $10 for every 50 gigabyte block above the threshold, up to $100 a month.
INTERNET
wshu.org

Comcast again backs down from enforcing a data limit on residential customers

Communications giant Comcast said it will not activate data-caps on its Xfinity broadband customers in the Northeast next year. The company wanted to put a cap of 1.2TB per month on regional customers at the beginning of 2021. Going over the limit would result in additional charges for residential customers.
ECONOMY
howtogeek.com

Comcast Delays Data Caps in Northeast, Keeps Them in Other Regions

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Comcast delays new data caps for at least another year, which is weird because it should be forever

The majority of Comcast Xfinity internet customers have suffered ridiculous and unnecessary data caps since 2016, and the company planned to extend those caps to a dozen more US states this year. But after taking well-deserved flak for attempting to bilk customers in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Comcast delayed them once, twice, and now a third time — now they won’t arrive until 2023 at the earliest, Light Reading reports.
BUSINESS
