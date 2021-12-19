ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police get call about ‘suspicious’ suitcase, Tennessee cops say. It had a body inside

By Bailey Aldridge
CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Tennessee are investigating after they said a body was found in a suitcase. Officers responded to a “suspicious call” at Pine...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Tennessee Police Find Stash Of Meth Hidden Inside Box Of Frozen Lasagna

Two people have been arrested after East Tennessee police discovered a stash of methamphetamine hidden inside an unlikely place: a box of frozen lasagna. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has received several calls alerting them to alleged drug trafficking in the Bethlehem community. While investigating the claims, they apprehended two suspects on Tuesday (December 7) after discovering more than 200 grams of meth, most of which was found at a residence on Bethlehem Road, WATE reports. A large bag of the illegal substance was found hidden inside a large box of frozen lasagna, while various drug paraphernalia was also discovered on the property.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
WATN Local Memphis

Body found in suitcase on Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man's body was found in a suitcase on a street in Memphis last weekend. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were sent to Pine Street and Eastmoreland Avenue for the suspicious call last Sunday at 9:50 p.m. Police said preliminary information showed that the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kansas City Star

Police investigate suspicious death after finding body in Kansas City residence

The body of a person was discovered inside a Kansas City home Friday afternoon, prompting homicide detectives to open a suspicious death investigation. Officers were called around 2:45 p.m. to the 11200 block of East 47th Terrace after a person called to report that a dead body inside a residence there, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman. Arriving officers found a body in a home, though police had few other details to share after the discovery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suitcase#Memphis Police
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Police find 7 bodies inside Minnesota home, cause of deaths unknown

Authorities said seven people's remains were discovered inside a home in a northwestern Minnesota on Sunday, but they didn't explain how they died. Four adults and three children were among the victims, according to police. Family members conducting a welfare check at the residence in Moorhead discovered them just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Those members of the family contacted the authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cosmopolitan

Body found in search for Petra Srncova 'not suspicious' police say

Metropolitan Police have confirmed a body found in south-east London is that of Petra Srncova. The 32-year-old nursing assistant was last seen on a bus two weeks ago, but her body was discovered in Brunswick Park in Camberwell by a group of children on Sunday morning. In a statement released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Death of man at Bay Area Tesla factory is 'suspicious,' police say

Police are investigating the death of a man at a Bay Area Tesla factory as "suspicious," they said in a statement Monday. According to Fremont police, firefighters responded to a call reporting a person "down in the parking lot" shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived at the Fremont Tesla factory on 45500 Fremont Blvd., they rendered aid to the man, but were unable to resuscitate him. He was declared deceased at the scene.
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy