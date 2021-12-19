The Best Turkish Towels for a Luxurious Bathroom

There’s nothing like a warm and inviting towel to greet us as we get out of the shower. We’d love the towel to be large and plush, and soft and cozy. That’s a lot to look for, of course, but good Turkish towels seem to check all the boxes.

These towels have been around for centuries and have a super intricately woven fabric, which keeps them lightweight, absorbent, and super soft.

When looking for the best Turkish towel for your needs, don’t forget to pay attention to color! While we have several options in more mute or drab colors, these towels also come in wilder and more fun colors. So depending on your decor, you’ll have plenty of options in our list below.

Smooth and strong, and feels great against our skin? Sign us up. These are the best Turkish towels available right now.

1. Cacala Cotton Pestemal Turkish Towel

Lightweight and 100% Turkish cotton, this towel comes in a wide variety of colors, making sure your personality will shine through. Use this towel in the bathroom, by the pool, or even at the beach, and you’ll feel enveloped in softness every time.





Buy: Cacala 100% Cotton Pestemal Turkish Bath Towel $18.77 (orig. $24.99) 25% OFF

2. Alta Towel

The most forgotten part of your skincare routine? Your towel. After you wash your face with high end products, you don’t want to dry it with a dirty, bacteria-filled towel. This towel is made with 100% long-staple cotton that is sonically infused with copper. Copper makes it hypoallergenic, and the towel ultra-plush, so it’ll be soft and soothing even for the most sensitive of skin. And while copper has been used as an antibacterial agent for centuries, it has also been scientifically proven to promote skin health and elasticity.





Buy: Alta Towel $99.00

3. BOSPHORUS Diamond Weave Turkish Towels

This set of four intricately woven Turkish towels come in a variety of color options, with fun choices like petrol, coral, mint, and salmon. Comfort and luxury can also be quite stylish!





Buy: Diamond Weave Turkish Cotton Hammam Peshtemal Towel $59.80

4. Brooklinen Hammam Towel

Who doesn’t love a bit of fringe in their life sometimes? This is a modern and fun spin on the traditional Turkish bath towel, and is a cotton/polyester blend with a terry backing, making it prime for beach day.





Buy: Brooklinen Hammam Towel $55.25

5. Wetcat Turkish Beach Blanket Towel

These Turkish towels are made in Turkey with OEKO-TEX certified natural dyed yarn, and come in a wide variety of fun colors. Add a bit of brightness to your bathroom, and also have lightweight and soft new towels in the process.





Buy: WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel $21.99 (orig. $29.99) 27% OFF

6. Parachute Oversized Beach Towel

What’s better than a Turkish bath towel? One that is large enough and absorbent enough to also come along for a day at the beach or a picnic in the park. Made with a classic Turkish flat weave front and soft terry back, and towel-style tassels, this will be perfect to carry around all season long.





Buy: Parachute Oversized Beach Towel $55.00 (orig. $69.00) 20% OFF

7. InfuseZen Stone Washed Turkish Towel

Made in Turkey from 100% Turkish cotton and available in a fun denim blue/gray color, this towel has a rustic feel even while being made in a classic luxury style.





Buy: InfuseZen Stonewashed Turkish Towel $28.99

8. Crane & Canopy Turkish Cotton Classic Bath Towel

These super plush and cozy bath towels are made from Turkish cotton and have a stylish diamond dobby trim. Lightweight and absorbent, these will be staple pieces that will be welcome in any home’s bathroom, making it a lovely holiday gift idea.





Buy: Crane & Canopy Classic Bath Towel $36.00

9. Olive & Linen Amber Linen Turkish Towel Bundle

These gorgeous towels are hand-loomed from a blend of pure flax linen and premium Turkish cotton. The bundle includes four bath towels and four hand towels.



Buy: Olive & Linen Amber Linen Turkish Towel Bundle $210.00

10. Madison Park Turkish Cotton Solid Bath Towel Set

This towel set is a steal for 100% Turkish cotton and a great way to upgrade your bathroom without blowing your budget. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash towels. Plush and thick and extra large, those bath towels will feel like a day at the spa!





Buy: Madison Park Signature Turkish Cotton Solid 6-pc. Solid Bath Towel Set $54.60

