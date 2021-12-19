ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Turkish Towels for a Luxurious Bathroom

By Aly Walansky
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago

There’s nothing like a warm and inviting towel to greet us as we get out of the shower. We’d love the towel to be large and plush, and soft and cozy. That’s a lot to look for, of course, but good Turkish towels seem to check all the boxes.

These towels have been around for centuries and have a super intricately woven fabric, which keeps them lightweight, absorbent, and super soft.

When looking for the best Turkish towel for your needs, don’t forget to pay attention to color! While we have several options in more mute or drab colors, these towels also come in wilder and more fun colors. So depending on your decor, you’ll have plenty of options in our list below.

Smooth and strong, and feels great against our skin? Sign us up. These are the best Turkish towels available right now.

1. Cacala Cotton Pestemal Turkish Towel

Lightweight and 100% Turkish cotton, this towel comes in a wide variety of colors, making sure your personality will shine through. Use this towel in the bathroom, by the pool, or even at the beach, and you’ll feel enveloped in softness every time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlw0Z_0dR8RyO100

Buy: Cacala 100% Cotton Pestemal Turkish Bath Towel $18.77 (orig. $24.99) 25% OFF

2. Alta Towel

The most forgotten part of your skincare routine? Your towel. After you wash your face with high end products, you don’t want to dry it with a dirty, bacteria-filled towel. This towel is made with 100% long-staple cotton that is sonically infused with copper. Copper makes it hypoallergenic, and the towel ultra-plush, so it’ll be soft and soothing even for the most sensitive of skin. And while copper has been used as an antibacterial agent for centuries, it has also been scientifically proven to promote skin health and elasticity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YoBW_0dR8RyO100

Buy: Alta Towel $99.00

3. BOSPHORUS Diamond Weave Turkish Towels

This set of four intricately woven Turkish towels come in a variety of color options, with fun choices like petrol, coral, mint, and salmon. Comfort and luxury can also be quite stylish!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1aC0_0dR8RyO100

Buy: Diamond Weave Turkish Cotton Hammam Peshtemal Towel $59.80

4. Brooklinen Hammam Towel

Who doesn’t love a bit of fringe in their life sometimes? This is a modern and fun spin on the traditional Turkish bath towel, and is a cotton/polyester blend with a terry backing, making it prime for beach day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNnFc_0dR8RyO100

Buy: Brooklinen Hammam Towel $55.25

5. Wetcat Turkish Beach Blanket Towel

These Turkish towels are made in Turkey with OEKO-TEX certified natural dyed yarn, and come in a wide variety of fun colors. Add a bit of brightness to your bathroom, and also have lightweight and soft new towels in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNYSM_0dR8RyO100

Buy: WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel $21.99 (orig. $29.99) 27% OFF

6. Parachute Oversized Beach Towel

What’s better than a Turkish bath towel? One that is large enough and absorbent enough to also come along for a day at the beach or a picnic in the park. Made with a classic Turkish flat weave front and soft terry back, and towel-style tassels, this will be perfect to carry around all season long.



Buy: Parachute Oversized Beach Towel $55.00 (orig. $69.00) 20% OFF

7. InfuseZen Stone Washed Turkish Towel

Made in Turkey from 100% Turkish cotton and available in a fun denim blue/gray color, this towel has a rustic feel even while being made in a classic luxury style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rfCi_0dR8RyO100

Buy: InfuseZen Stonewashed Turkish Towel $28.99

8. Crane & Canopy Turkish Cotton Classic Bath Towel

These super plush and cozy bath towels are made from Turkish cotton and have a stylish diamond dobby trim. Lightweight and absorbent, these will be staple pieces that will be welcome in any home’s bathroom, making it a lovely holiday gift idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgXS1_0dR8RyO100

Buy: Crane & Canopy Classic Bath Towel $36.00

9. Olive & Linen Amber Linen Turkish Towel Bundle

These gorgeous towels are hand-loomed from a blend of pure flax linen and premium Turkish cotton. The bundle includes four bath towels and four hand towels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAHOl_0dR8RyO100


Buy: Olive & Linen Amber Linen Turkish Towel Bundle $210.00

10. Madison Park Turkish Cotton Solid Bath Towel Set

This towel set is a steal for 100% Turkish cotton and a great way to upgrade your bathroom without blowing your budget. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash towels. Plush and thick and extra large, those bath towels will feel like a day at the spa!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bx8Fz_0dR8RyO100

Buy: Madison Park Signature Turkish Cotton Solid 6-pc. Solid Bath Towel Set $54.60

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Quick-Drying Towels Means No More Damp, Smelly Towels Again (And These Are the Best)

When you hear the words “quick-drying towels,” it’s hard not to conjure up images of thin and flimsy travel towels or a Shamwow infomercial. Sure, they may take up less room in your knapsack, but they don’t exactly get the job done when it comes to drying off. Luckily, quick-drying towels have come a long way in recent years, with a variety of new options hitting the market to make all of our in-and-out showering dreams come true. Today, you can find a wide range of fast-drying and luxurious towels for the bathroom, the gym or the beach. Some of our...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING
SPY

These Modular Sofas Let You Customize Your Living Space Like Never Before

Pre-configured sofas are a popular way to furnish any living room, but they aren’t exactly a flexible approach to the design of your home. Although the main goal is comfort and a design that fits in with your own decor, you want to anchor your living room with a seating option that has multiple configurations, letting you switch up your arrangement in the blink of an eye. Enter the modular sofa. Modular sofas allow you to evolve your room or start small, adding pieces over time. What is a modular sofa? While they might not look different from your average couch, modular...
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

How to Get Smoke Smell Out of Your House and Furniture

If you entertained a guest who smokes indoors, had a wildfire close by your house, or burned wood in your fireplace one long, cold evening, you may be looking to remove smoke smells from your house fast and efficiently. To get rid of smoke smells quickly, start by opening all of your windows in order to let fresh air blow in, then switch on any rotating fans in your home to increase circulation, advises Fiona B., an experienced cleaning professional at TaskRabbit.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Towels#Bacteria#The Best Turkish Towels#Turkish#Orig#Bosphorus Diamond Weave
Family Handyman

Can You Use Dishwasher Tablets to Clean the Shower?

There’s a satisfactory feeling that comes with finishing a cleaning project, the kind that leaves your appliances sparkling clean and your house smelling fresh. But most of the time, the only feeling that comes with cleaning the bathroom is dread. The scrubbing, the rinsing, the strong-smelling products—it’s a lot.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

I Get More Comments on This Bathroom Hand Towel Than Anything Else in My Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a big picture person. Also, quite literally, I have a lot of big pictures in my home. When it comes to decor, I love statement pieces that make people stop, stare, and offer opinions. As it turns out, it’s the little things that can end up making the biggest impression on guests, and even my housemate and I as we simply move about our living space. The reviews are in and, much to the chagrin of my ego as a wannabe interior decorator, the most impressive thing in my home is my Kassatex Assisi Textured Hand Towel.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

How to Clean a Bathroom Fan—Because It's Probably Covered in Dust

With just the flip of a switch, a bathroom fan goes to work to remove odors and the excess moisture in the air that can help feed the growth of mold and mildew. Most bathroom fans are mounted in the wall or ceiling and connected to a standard 120-volt electrical current. The fan draws moisture-laden air into the unit and expels it through a vent to the outside. Some models are combination units that include a light fixture, heat lamp, or music speaker as well as the fan.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Bathroom Sink Dimensions and Sizes

Sink manufacturers offer multiple bathroom sink sizes, so if you have a standard-size bathroom it’s usually easy to find a sink to fit. But what if your bathroom isn’t a standard size? You could have a tiny bathroom nestled into a space that used to be a closet, or an oversized one with a super-long countertop to serve a large family. Can you find a sink to fit?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
dwell.com

Avocado Organic Cotton Bath Towels

Your new favorite towels. Our ribbed organic cotton bath towels have a spa-like, weighty depth that delivers a luxurious feel every time you dry off. Highly-absorbent, incredibly plush, and stitched with 100% GOTS certified organic cotton. One of the only MADE SAFE® certified bath sets available anywhere.
SHOPPING
Esquire

The 16 Best Luxury Candles That Smell Like the Holidays

Do you smell that? That inescapable deluge of pine, spice, and good cheer can mean only one thing: The holidays are upon us. Or, as I like to call it, Candle Season™. For candle fans, there is no better time than right now, when candles burn constantly, a soft glow settles over the world, and cozy, warm scents fill the air. Now that the sun sets in the afternoon, my daily candle burning starts basically at lunchtime.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Men’s Hats To Buy Right Now

The best hats for men add an extra dollop of style to any outfit, yes, even when wearing a t-shirt and jeans. A hat worn rakishly over one eye like Idris Elba adds a touch of raffish charm, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Of course, hats can also be more practical. A stylish baseball cap can help you hide that regrettable attempt at a DIY haircut, and there’s a long tradition of men using hats to cover up bald spots. Some hats, like the top hat and the boater, are reserved for specific events like weddings or Jazz-themed lawn parties....
APPAREL
SPY

Cozy Up in the Perfect Atmosphere With These Best Bedroom Lamps

No furnished room — especially a bedroom — is complete until you’ve nailed the lighting. Think about it: this is the space where you will unwind after a long day and decompress until the next morning. When the sun goes down you want to make it a warm and welcoming space, and what better way to do that than with the perfect lighting situation? That doesn’t just mean finding a killer overhead light, either. Having a mix of lighting is key when it comes to properly lighting a space with a welcoming vibe and ambiance. That’s where warm bedroom lamps can...
INTERIOR DESIGN
This Old House

The 5 Best Washer-and-Dryer Sets of 2021

In This Review: Featured Washer and Dryer Sets | 5 Things to Look for When Shopping for a Washer and Dryer Combo | Conclusion | FAQs. It can be hard to narrow down the most essential aspects of modern life, but if you had to, many people would list the washer and dryer as one of the biggest time-saving conveniences. Imagine washing your clothes using an old-school washboard, all while waiting for each garment to dry individually before you could finally fold, hang, and put them away.
SHOPPING
Popular Mechanics

The Best Shower Caddy for Every Bathroom

I recently moved apartments, which leads to endless comparisons between the old place and new: I miss the modern amenities of the old place, but I love the extra space and top-floor vantage in the new one. It’s a trade-off in every way, and I succeeded in making peace with that fact. Except for one thing: I miss my old shower and its built-in, chest-level shelf that negated the need for a shower caddy. I had space to store my products (and as a grooming editor who lives with my partner, it’s a lot of products). In the new place, I had to install my storage, because the bathtub ledge has a fraction of the necessary real estate.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

How to Brighten Your Teeth at Home in 2021

If you’ve noticed your smile could use a pick-me-up, but despair over what your dentist quotes you for an in-office whitening, there’s hope. The same teeth whitening technology that’ll cost a bundle there is readily available with a scroll and click through popular shopping sites like Amazon. But that leaves you to do the job solo, and how exactly do you whiten teeth at home? While these whitening kits are available in lesser concentrations than what you’d find professionally, the results are absolutely noticeable, lasting upwards of a year. If getting rid of a few surface stains is what you’re after,...
SKIN CARE
Boston Magazine

On the Market: An Artfully Designed Cambridge Townhouse with a Luxury Bathroom

Celebrities like Jay-Z and Cameron Diaz enjoy this designer's tile work, and now you can too. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,985,000. Size: 1,752. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. A pinch of opulence, a bit of contemporary...
BOSTON, MA
SPY

Unlock Your Garage’s Full Potential With the Best Garage Lighting

If the word “garage” conjures up images of a dark and dank space with a lone pull string hanging from a florescent bulb, banish that thought immediately. These days there are so many more options out there to make the most out of your garage space, upping the game from the days when your remote garage opener doubled as the main source of lighting. And why not, considering all of the potential uses there are for that spot typically reserved for cars? From home gyms to offices, studios and even stores, people are getting more creative than ever with their garages...
SMALL BUSINESS
KRON4

Best baby hooded towels

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Infants and babies can’t regulate their body’s temperature as well as adults can. This means they need help staying warm, especially after bathtime. That’s why it’s important to have a cozy baby hooded towel to keep them comfortable following a bath. Parents and caretakers alike use hooded towels for their cozy hoods, absorbent materials, ultrasoft texture and square shapes. The Channing & Yates Hooded Baby Towel Set in Bamboo is a great baby hooded towel that’s sure to keep any child warm.
PRESCHOOL
SPY

The 25 Best Gender-Neutral Gifts For Everyone

It might make the Baby Boomers uncomfortable, but it’s safe to say the younger generations are evolving past gendered gift guides. Gift ideas don’t need to revolve around anyone’s role in your life or whether they present as a man or woman. (And making Boomers uncomfortable is just a nice bonus for Gen Z.) No matter who you’re shopping for, we know it’s hard finding gifts they’ll actually like or use. The good news is, we’re all human. We can find other ways to relate to one another and don’t need to define someone in gendered terms to find something that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy