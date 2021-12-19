ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Take Advantage of Night Off, Catch Spider-Man on Staten Island

By Jordan Hoffman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a last-minute night off from work at Saturday Night Live (the show did go on but in a very amended fashion), Pete Davidson did what millions of others did this weekend: He went and saw Spider-Man: No Way Home. But unlike everyone else, he brought Kim Kardashian as his...

HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy New Hair Transformation During Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

Watch: Miley Cyrus' Rock Star Throwback: Live From E! Rewind. We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do. The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show. Cyrus is getting ready for her own party in the U.S.A. and stopped by to promote her upcoming New Year's Eve special for NBC with her co-host Pete Davidson.
Vanity Fair

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dies After Backstage Stabbing at Los Angeles Festival

Los Angeles-based rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed backstage at a concert on Saturday, according to unnamed sources speaking to The Los Angeles Times. He was set to perform at the one-day Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival at the Banc of California Stadium. The 28-year-old, whose given name is Darrell Caldwell, was reportedly in critical condition, and on Sunday, The Guardian reported that he had died from his wounds.
Vanity Fair

Of Course Kris Jenner Is “Already Obsessed” With Pete Davidson

As of this moment, it’s unclear who is more excited about Kim Kardashian’s rumored relationship with Pete Davidson: the Skims founder herself, her fans, or the rest of her family. The reality star’s mom, Kris Jenner, might be a little too hyped over her daughter’s new boyfriend of...
Vanity Fair

Even Queen Elizabeth Had to Change Her Christmas Travel Plans Due to Omicron

Just like her royal subjects, Queen Elizabeth had to make some quick, last-minute changes to her holiday plans this year due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases in the U.K. The monarch decided to call off her usual trip to Sandringham, her estate in Norfolk, England, where she traditionally spends Christmas and New Year’s, after the recent rise in cases related to the Omicron variant. The news means that the family’s annual tradition of walking to church on Christmas morning won’t take place this year. Instead, the royal will stay at Windsor Castle, where she has resided for most of the pandemic, and celebrate the holidays there. A royal source confirmed the move to People, explaining that it was a personal decision made after “careful consideration” and reflects the royal family’s ongoing “precautionary approach.” The queen will still be visited by various members of her immediate family over the Christmas holiday, the source added.
Vanity Fair

Joan Didion, Literary Titan, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, a resounding voice in American literature who insightfully captured the ’60s and California through observant and beautiful language, died on Thursday at home in Manhattan. She was 87 years old. The famed writer’s cause of death was Parkinson’s disease, according to an email sent by her publisher,...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Wait To See Pete Davidson After ‘Throwing Off Shackles’ By Filing To Be Legally Single

Kim jokes to her friends that she is ‘happily taken’ by Pete after filing to become legally single from ex-husband Kanye West. Kim Kardashian, 41, filed court documents in Los Angeles on December 10 to become legally single from former husband Kanye West, 44 and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she “couldn’t wait” to hop coasts to see her new beau, Pete Davidson, 28, immediately after doing so. “After filing these papers to become legally single and drop West from her last name over a week ago, the only thing that Kim really wanted was to see Pete. Although she is still waiting for the divorce to be finalized with Kanye, she feels like she is finally free for the shackles of their former marriage,” our source said, adding, “Kim jokes to her friends that, even though she is legally single, she is happily taken.”
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Just Responded To His Baby’s Birth In The Shadiest Way Possible

Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney’s struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
