Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Take Advantage of Night Off, Catch Spider-Man on Staten Island

Just like her royal subjects, Queen Elizabeth had to make some quick, last-minute changes to her holiday plans this year due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases in the U.K. The monarch decided to call off her usual trip to Sandringham, her estate in Norfolk, England, where she traditionally spends Christmas and New Year’s, after the recent rise in cases related to the Omicron variant. The news means that the family’s annual tradition of walking to church on Christmas morning won’t take place this year. Instead, the royal will stay at Windsor Castle, where she has resided for most of the pandemic, and celebrate the holidays there. A royal source confirmed the move to People, explaining that it was a personal decision made after “careful consideration” and reflects the royal family’s ongoing “precautionary approach.” The queen will still be visited by various members of her immediate family over the Christmas holiday, the source added.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO