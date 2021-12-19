ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Man Dies After Being Found Shot Inside Car

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 23-year-old man found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday night in Stockton died.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Houston Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle when they found the man. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to a police report.

At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.

Homicide detectives are investigation and asking anyone with information to call police.

The man’s identity has not been released.

