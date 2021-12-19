ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drakeo the Ruler Dead at 28

By Mona Khalifeh‍
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrakeo the Ruler, a rapper best known for tracks like "Talk to Me" and "Risky," died on Saturday night at the age of 28 after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert, where he was set to perform. Scott Jawson, a publicist for Drakeo,...

The Independent

Drakeo the Ruler dead: Rapper’s mother to file lawsuit over death: ‘I do want justice for my son’

Drakeo the Ruler’s mother has said she will file a lawsuit over the rapper’s death after he was fatally stabbed on Saturday (18 December). The West Coast rapper – real name Darrell Caldwell – was murdered while he was backstage at a music festival in Los Angeles. The Once Upon a Time in LA concert was organised by Live Nation, and was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.In an interview with Rolling Stone, the late rapper’s mother Darrylene Corniel revealed her son was stabbed in the neck ahead of his performance at the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Hundreds Attend Candlelight Vigil For Drakeo The Ruler

Late 28-year-old rapper Drakeo The Ruler was one of the leading voices in West Coast hip-hop, becoming one of Los Angeles' top rappers since Snoop Dogg in recent years. Over the weekend, he was brutally killed backstage at a music festival in LA, being fatally stabbed in the neck. His death has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, and those close to the rapper are suggesting that YG, a fellow LA-based rapper who had beef with Drakeo, could have been implicated in the fight that broke out before Drakeo's stabbing.
Rolling Stone

Drakeo the Ruler Was a Profoundly Imaginative Rapper With a Good Heart

The rapper Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Wayne Caldwell, had a wide, ready smile and was said by friends and family to have had a good heart. The 28-year-old musician, who was fatally stabbed last Saturday in Los Angeles, often rapped about the grisly realities of life in America’s inner cities with a wit that transcended what others have achieved with the medium. Drakeo always rapped from the vantage of an artist — not some martyr who saw death lurking around the corner. Earlier this year, he told Rolling Stone, when asked whether he’d considered changing his musical content, “I don’t...
