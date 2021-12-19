Voorheesville Public Library news: January Book Talk

W e’ll be discussing these books in January.

-Books & Beyond – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 11a.m., Jan. 19, virtual; – Fiction Book Discussion – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 7p.m., Jan. 5, virtual; – Nonfiction Book Discussion – “Fifth Sum: A New History of the Aztecs” by Camilla Townsend, 1p.m. and 7p.m., Jan. 10, community room; – Kids’ Book Discussion – “Cam Jansen: The Snowy Day Mystery” by David Adler, 6:30p.m. Jan. 21; and – Family Book Discussion/Middle School Book Club – “How to Find What you’re Not Looking For” by Veera Hiranandani, 2p.m., Jan. 30, community room.

Please register online each month for any of these book discussions.

Limited copies of the book are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

Community Service Hours

Students in grades 6 and up, with sewing machine experience, are invited to register for this baby blanket project.

Unless circumstances dictate otherwise, this will be an in-person program, held at 1:30 p.m., December 29, at the library.

Community service certificates will be given to participants.

Thursday Movies

Join us for a classic movie, and a relaxing afternoon at the library, most Thursdays at 1 p.m..

There’s always time for some trivia before the show starts, so settle in early, choose some snacks and a drink, and visit with your fellow movie lovers.

Attendance will be limited and masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

Check our online calendar to see what is playing this week.

Curbside pickup

Curbside pickup is available during all open library hours.

Masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.