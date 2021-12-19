Boil advisory lifted in Stow after 'catastrophic' water main break

On Monday morning, the City of Stow lifted a boil advisory that was in place over the weekend after a "catastrophic" water main break.

The city issued this statement just before 11 a.m. Monday:

"Water testing completed over the past 24 hours has confirmed the drinking water is safe. EPA regulations require the City to perform testing over a 24 hour period to ensure that the drinking water is safe before a precautionary boil water advisory can be lifted. Customers are no longer required to boil their drinking water or take any special precautions. Water is safe to consume and can be used normally."

The city issued the alert on Saturday and asked residents to continue to boil water, even if water pressure has returned to normal.

Stow-Munroe Falls City School District asked students to bring a full drinking bottle of water to school on Monday and Tuesday. Impacted buildings will not have access to drinking fountains.

Anyone that has questions about the water main break or boil alert is asked to call the City of Stow Water Department at 330-689-2911.

