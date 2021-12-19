ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police get call about ‘suspicious’ suitcase, Tennessee cops say. It had a body inside

By Bailey Aldridge
myrtlebeachonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Tennessee are investigating after they said a body was found in a suitcase. Officers responded to a “suspicious call” at Pine...

www.myrtlebeachonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Tennessee Police Find Stash Of Meth Hidden Inside Box Of Frozen Lasagna

Two people have been arrested after East Tennessee police discovered a stash of methamphetamine hidden inside an unlikely place: a box of frozen lasagna. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has received several calls alerting them to alleged drug trafficking in the Bethlehem community. While investigating the claims, they apprehended two suspects on Tuesday (December 7) after discovering more than 200 grams of meth, most of which was found at a residence on Bethlehem Road, WATE reports. A large bag of the illegal substance was found hidden inside a large box of frozen lasagna, while various drug paraphernalia was also discovered on the property.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Kait 8

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a suitcase in Memphis Sunday night. Police responded to a “suspicious” call at Pine and Eastmoreland in midtown shortly before 10 p.m. where officers located the suitcase with the body inside. Memphis police say...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kansas City Star

Police investigate suspicious death after finding body in Kansas City residence

The body of a person was discovered inside a Kansas City home Friday afternoon, prompting homicide detectives to open a suspicious death investigation. Officers were called around 2:45 p.m. to the 11200 block of East 47th Terrace after a person called to report that a dead body inside a residence there, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman. Arriving officers found a body in a home, though police had few other details to share after the discovery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suitcase#Memphis Police
Cosmopolitan

Body found in search for Petra Srncova 'not suspicious' police say

Metropolitan Police have confirmed a body found in south-east London is that of Petra Srncova. The 32-year-old nursing assistant was last seen on a bus two weeks ago, but her body was discovered in Brunswick Park in Camberwell by a group of children on Sunday morning. In a statement released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Police find 7 bodies inside Minnesota home, cause of deaths unknown

Authorities said seven people's remains were discovered inside a home in a northwestern Minnesota on Sunday, but they didn't explain how they died. Four adults and three children were among the victims, according to police. Family members conducting a welfare check at the residence in Moorhead discovered them just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Those members of the family contacted the authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Body found in woods of Wimauma; deputies say death looks suspicious

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in the woods Saturday morning in Wimauma. The agency said the unidentified adult's remains were located just after 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Crestview Road and Citrus Bottom Lane. Deputies were alerted when somebody stumbled upon the body and called 911.
WIMAUMA, FL
myrtlebeachonline.com

Police searching for a man who broke into Florida home and stole Christmas, cops say

Florida authorities are on the hunt to find the “Grinch” who stole Christmas gifts and other items worth $1,600 from a home, according to the local sheriff’s office. A man broke down the door of a home in Lakeland around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 and ransacked the place, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office described in a post on Facebook. Once he entered, the thief stole wrapped presents from under the tree that were meant for the two girls, ages 11 and 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
myrtlebeachonline.com

Stolen vehicle bursts into flames, explodes as teen driver flees cops, NC police say

A stolen vehicle driven by a 15-year-old caught fire and exploded following a chase in North Carolina, police said. Around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, officers tried to stop the vehicle at South 5th Avenue and Meares Street in Wilmington, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department. But police said the driver kept going and a chase ensued for a “short time at low speeds.”
WILMINGTON, NC
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy