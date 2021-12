Some new details have been revealed about the data breach suffered by Pro Wrestling Tees early last month. As reported earlier this week, the company issued a statement stating that they became aware of a data breach from malware back on November 1st that saw a small number of credit card numbers get compromised. The company stated that they have done an investigation and found that no evidence was found showing “any current individual personal information was compromised.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO