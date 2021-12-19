ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

3 steps to better asset management in healthcare

By Leon Lerman
MedCity News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn part one of this series, we identified the many challenges to proper asset management in healthcare. In part two, we cover solutions to help hospitals and healthcare systems improve asset management and medical device security. With the proliferation of IoT and connected OT devices in hospitals, asset management...

medcitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

How public-private partnerships can give more people better healthcare

Health access is a defining challenge facing 21st-century governments. Even before the pandemic, slower-moving crises like non-communicable. diseases and ageing populations threatened to put a strain on health. systems. Public-private partnerships are emerging as innovative solutions for expanding and improving health access. Our world today faces a host of complex...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedCity News

GE Healthcare closes $1.45B acquisition of BK Medical

GE Healthcare will expand its ultrasound business into the operating room. The company closed its planned $1.45 billion acquisition of surgical visualization company BK Medical. BK Medical, which has headquarters in Boston and Copenhagen, currently has more than 650 employees. It has been experiencing double-digit revenue growth, the companies said...
ECONOMY
MedCity News

StartUPDATES: New developments for healthcare startups

DermBiont, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted topical therapeutics that address the root causes of skin diseases, has raised a $28 million Series A2 financing. It has also acquired clinical-stage biotechnology company Chromaderm, which is developing a topical inhibitor of melanin production as a first-in-class therapy for skin brightening, melasma, and other skin diseases. As part of these new developments DermBiont has named Dr. Emma Taylor as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Taylor is a board-certified dermatologist.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

Consequential convergence: The intersection of interoperability and value-based care

While stories about the ongoing impact of Covid-19 continue to flood national headlines, there is another rising trend in healthcare emerging in mainstream discussions: value-based care. For years, value-based care, a model that rewards better patient health outcomes, has been discussed as a lofty dream or an idealistic care model to bend the cost curve. Today, more than ever before, this “distant dream” is becoming a reality – largely due to recent implementation of interoperability rules.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Security Management#Healthcare System#Asset Management#Health Care#Nist#Springhill Medical Center#Cybersecurity Ventures
MedCity News

Technology is making healthcare better: 5 trends transforming the sector today

Already well underway before the Covid-19 pandemic, digital transformation rapidly accelerated in the past year, introducing new tools and services to enhance patient care. This significant change will continue to advance as health-tech funding set records in the past year, reaching $15.3 billion and surpassing biopharma in the number of investment deals for the first time. These investments collectively support products, services, and support structures that promote better patient outcomes in an increasingly digital-first healthcare environment.
HEALTH
miamitodaynews.com

Tiny gain for minorities in asset management

The Knight Foundation’s third edition of its diversity of asset management research report has once again shown a dramatic underrepresentation of minority and women-owned firms in management of assets, but with a slight improvement that promises to continue to grow. Written by Professor Josh Lerner from Harvard University’s Business...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Centene vs. Oscar: Which Healthcare Plan Stock is a Better Buy?

Health insurance stocks continue to outperform and benefit from the growth in US healthcare spending. Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Oscar (OSCR) should benefit from this trend. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Centene Corporation (CNC) operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company provides its services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. On the other hand, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a full-stack technology platform.
MARKETS
irei.com

KREST makes first acquisition of core healthcare real estate assets

KKR Real Estate Select Trust I, a subsidiary of KKR, has acquired a portfolio of core medical office buildings and ambulatory surgery centers located in seven Sun Belt states. The financial terms were not disclosed. The portfolio was assembled by Montecito Medical and FCA Partners, a real estate investment management...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Conversation U.S.

During a COVID-19 surge, ‘crisis standards of care’ involve excruciating choices and impossible ethical decisions for hospital staff

The Conversation is running a series of dispatches from clinicians and researchers operating on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. You can find all of the stories here. As the omicron variant brings a new wave of uncertainty and fear, I can’t help reflecting back to March 2020, when people in health care across the U.S. watched in horror as COVID-19 swamped New York City. Hospitals were overflowing with sick and dying patients, while ventilators and personal protective equipment were in short supply. Patients sat for hours or days in ambulances and hallways, waiting for a hospital bed to open...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedCity News

MedCity Pivot: A conversation with the chief medical officer of AWS

As the year comes to a close, it’s important to recognize how the pandemic —and the developments thereafter — has made cloud infrastructure as necessary air itself in the life of the healthcare industry. What is the ability of machine learning and artificial intelligence in this new...
HEALTH SERVICES
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for...
NFL
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy