When the Sabres played the Pittsburgh Penguins last week in PPG Paints Arena, Tom Fitzgerald was in the stands wearing all kinds of hats. The New Jersey Devils' general manager was there to give an eye to the Penguins, the team his club was going to be playing in its next two games. He was able to say hello to old friends in the Burgh, where he won a Stanley Cup as the assistant GM in 2009. For all we know, he might have been eyeing up a few Sabres for a future conversation with Kevyn Adams.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO