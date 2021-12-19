1 dead following early December crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following an early December car crash in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Dec. 7 on US 29 near Dan River Road.

The coroner’s office has pronounced Bessie Oglesby, 97, of Cowpens dead as a result of the crash.

