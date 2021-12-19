1 dead following early December crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following an early December car crash in Spartanburg.
According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Dec. 7 on US 29 near Dan River Road.
The coroner’s office has pronounced Bessie Oglesby, 97, of Cowpens dead as a result of the crash.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.
Comments / 0