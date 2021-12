BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Secretary Dennis R. Schrader is urging Marylanders to get tested for COVID-19 before meeting with family and friends indoors over the holidays. “As we move further into the holidays and winter season continues, getting vaccinated, boosted and tested are the most important precautions Marylanders can take to protect themselves against COVID-19 and the Delta and Omicron variants,” Secretary Schrader said. “Increasing community access to COVID-19 testing remains a priority and we are introducing new initiatives each week. Marylanders getting a COVID-19 test before they visit their family and friends will give them the...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO