NFL fans were rightfully in awe of Saquon Barkley's ridiculous one-handed catch

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants won’t be heading to the playoffs this year but they’re still out there fighting today against the Dallas Cowboys and the star running back made a play early in the game that had NFL fans in absolute awe.

Barkley made the unreal play late in the first quarter when he reached back on a short pass from QB Mike Glennon and made an absolutely insane one-handed catch all while keeping his stride and heading up field for a first down.

Look at how easy Barkley made this thing look. I mean, what an incredibly catch by the running back:

Insane.

NFL fans loved it.