After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC Fight Night 199

A boxer that fought on the same card as Jake Paul looked completely unrecognisable after her defeat to world champion Amanda Serrano. Miriam Gutierrez absorbed a scary amount of punches throughout the 10-round scrap - 237, to be exact. In the end, it was Serrano who had her hand raised,...
Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz. This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.
After narrowly winning their first bout in August, Jake Paul left no doubt with a big win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday night. Paul landed a wild knockout blow in the sixth round that sent Woodley falling straight to the mat out cold. Shannon Sharpe explains why this win still does not label him as a professional boxer.
Prior to Jake Paul’s thunderous knockout win over Tyron Woodley at last weekend’s “Leave No Doubt” pay-per-view (PPV) event (see it again here), most of the action was taking place in the stands at Amalie Arena in Tampa, which should not come as a surprise when you consider some of the distinguished attendees.
Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley replaced retired NBA star Nate Robinson in the Jake Paul highlight reel hall of fame, thanks to a thunderous sixth-round knockout that sent “The Chosen One” face first onto the canvas last weekend in Tampa. After the loss, Woodley held a fan...
Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
Tyron Woodley was on the receiving end of a wicked right hand thrown by YouTuber-turner-boxer Jake Paul in the sixth round of Saturday’s eight-round rematch. The punch resulted in multiple losses for Woodley. He lost consciousness, the bout itself, and the chance to win a $500,000 knockout bonus. After the fight, it was deemed Woodley also has lost the ability to fight for the next two months.
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
YouTuber Jake Paul complained about brain damage he’s been having prior to his rematch with former UFC champ Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. But on Saturday night, Paul didn’t look punch drunk at all – in fact, he delivered a mean right hook that probably gave Woodley some CTE of his own as “The Chosen […]
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX. 1 – Derrick Lewis. “The Black Beast” was back in...
Tommy Fury has said his half-brother Tyson did not cause the injury that led the former Love Island contestant to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.Fury, 22, was set to face the YouTuber on 18 December but pulled out of the bout a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul, 24, for the second time in four months. Paul beat the 39-year-old again, following his August points victory over his fellow American with a vicious knockout last weekend.Some speculated that Fury’s rib injury was...
Raphael Assuncao could be sidelined for a significant period of time following his second-round knockout loss to Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night 199. The veteran Brazilian bantamweight needs a left knee MRI and doctor clearance or he will be out until June 17. At a minimum, Assuncao is suspended until Feb. 2 with no contact until Jan. 18. A full list of medical suspensions from the event was recently released to mixedmartialarts.com.
Welcome back to the Fight Business Podcast, Patrick Auger's weekly show dedicated to the business side of mixed martial arts. This week Auger gives his estimate on UFC 269 pay-per-view buys, explores if Amanda Nunes and Dustin Poirier losing is a bad thing for business. Also touched on is a look into PFL Challengers series with its celeb judges like Mike Tyson plus its deal with Fubo Streaming service, UFC making a deal with French broadcaster Canal+, who will broadcast the UFC to 25 French-speaking countries and finally how the UFC is no longer paying for COVID testing for its fighters.
Chael Sonnen received five battery citations after an alleged brawl at the Four Seasons hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday night, according to a report from TMZ Sports. The former UFC title challenger was detained but not arrested because police did not witness the incident. However, TMZ Sports did obtain video of Sonnen being led away in handcuffs. Authorities are still investigating the incident.
Though he only recently became of person of interest in the UFC’s middleweight division, Bruno Silva’s journey with the promotion began some seven years ago. "When I look back and see all the challenges I overcame, like accepting a short-notice invitation to participate in [“The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3”] in 2014 and facing the very best heavyweights we had in Brazil back then with only the experience of fighting on small northeast [Brazil] regional events, I just think how it was all worth it,” Silva told Sherdog.com.
Coming off a streak of three consecutive knockouts in the UFC, Bruno Silva might have another striking battle lined up for his next Octagon appearance. According to Brazilian outlet Combate.com, the UFC is working a fight between Silva and Alex Pereira for its March 12 Fight Night card. Sherdog.com contacted “Blindado,” who confirmed that the bout was in the works but revealed the contract had not yet been signed. Multiple outlets have since confirmed the fight has been targeted by the promotion.
While a series of injuries, ill-fated setbacks and a faulty chin conspired together to dim much of the light that once surrounded Luke Rockhold, his accomplishments at his peak are impossible to deny. The former Strikeforce and Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight titleholder rattled off 15 victories across his first 17...
