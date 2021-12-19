ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where the depressed are not welcome

By Robert Isaacs
 5 days ago
Back in 2012, when I was offered a faculty position at Cornell University, friends congratulated me — before adding, tentatively, "Isn't that the place with all the suicides?"

That brought me up short. As someone who has survived thirty years with major unipolar depression, dating back to my own college days, I care a lot about making this a safer and more compassionate world for young people with mental health challenges.

What I witnessed during my eight years at the institution underscored just how far our society remains from that goal.

First, an important debunk: as I learned, the suicide rate at Cornell is no higher than at other universities of the same size. Cornell's notoriety in this regard may stem from the sensational nature of some of the suicides: over the years, multiple students in despair have leapt into one of the dramatic gorges that line the campus, falling more than a hundred feet into the roaring waterfall below. Our media culture deems any such death more newsworthy than a quiet overdose in a dorm room, and Cornell's image has suffered as a result.

In truth, the crisis of youth suicide is not local but national. Take your pick of gloomy statistics: suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students; the rate has tripled since the 1950s; one study reports that nearly one in ten students have attempted it. Overall, one in four students report being diagnosed with a mental illness. Such diseases may be invisible, but they are not uncommon.

The past decade has seen a broad movement among universities — Cornell included — to expand the resources for students in crisis: setting up hotlines, shortening the wait for counseling services, raising public awareness, et cetera. Such structural reforms are welcome, yet my experience at Cornell suggests that an equally necessary shift in community attitudes remains elusive.

Here's one example. At Cornell, prospective student applications are reviewed jointly by an admissions counselor and a faculty member like me. During my assigned semester, I spent a couple hours each week sitting in the office of my colleague, Jill (name changed), where we sorted through a large stack and discussed the potential of each applicant. For the most part, we came to similar conclusions, even if she put more stock into standardized test scores than I did.

Then one day we considered an application from a student whom I will call Reggie. His essay dealt honestly and courageously with his struggles with depression, and the progress he had made. I was struck by his eloquence and insight, and said as much to Jill. She agreed, but then said: "Of course, we can't admit him."

I was puzzled, so she explained that the admissions department had an informal policy of rejecting any applicant who mentioned depression or other mental illnesses in their essay. "People with depression pose a significant burden on us as advising deans," she explained — meaning, they might hit a crisis point after arriving on campus, and require time-consuming support from Jill and her colleagues. "We have discussed this many times in the department, and that's our policy." She was flatly unwilling to consider Reggie any further: a diagnosis of depression, in her view, was disqualifying.

This attitude troubled me deeply, and I brought my concerns to my department chair. He discussed it with the director of admissions, who replied with a paragraph justifying the rejection based on Reggie's academic record (which Jill and I hadn't even discussed). He denied the existence of any discriminatory policy, but contradicted himself two sentences later: "There are times when a disclosure of an existing psychological or emotional problem will be a factor in a decision."

My department chair was satisfied by that reply, but I found it shocking. Would such a statement ever be made about an applicant with a physical disability, or a chronic condition? Depression like Reggie's is not a "problem." It is a diagnosed illness, long recognized by the medical community, and protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Reggie's courageous essay should have been seen as a powerful statement about overcoming adversity, and helped to promote his candidacy; instead, it disqualified him.

Four years after this incident, I found myself on the receiving end of similar insensitivity. I had, for the first time in many years, missed a day of teaching — two in a row — because of my depression. In emailing my students to explain the canceled classes, I made no secret of my diagnosis. As I wrote to them, "Mental illness is often spoken of in whispers, but there is no need for a stigma, and we should all acknowledge how widespread it is in our society."

Among the various responses I received, some were particularly heartening. A sophomore wrote to say, "Thank you for being transparent about your condition. Hearing about your situation actually gave me a sense of relief, knowing that professors and students alike can go through mental difficulties, and it's not something to be ashamed about." From a senior: "I personally appreciate your honesty and willingness to speak openly about mental health... it has helped me to be more honest with others and with myself about my own struggles with anxiety." And one more: "Your recent email... helped me come to terms with my own situation. I just scheduled a therapy session and will hopefully be getting back on track soon!"

One week later, a message arrived from the dean, as filtered through my department chair: I was not to discuss my "personal issues" with students. Acknowledging my depression, the dean felt, could only add to the stress that students are feeling during this unusual pandemic year.

If my email did compound that stress, then I am truly regretful. But the messages I received from students suggested just the opposite: speaking openly about my illness was empowering to those who quietly battled demons of their own. Depression is not a 'personal issue', as the dean put it; it is a societal challenge that we should face openly, together.

Not long after that exchange, my depression hit a critical low, and I went on a medical leave which stretched out for several months. A few colleagues, students, and alums reached out with compassionate notes; their support during this dangerous period meant a great deal. Then one day I received an email from our new department chair. It was brief and businesslike. But on reflection, I was startled by what his message omitted. How can one write to a colleague of nearly a decade, for the first time since their departure for medical reasons, and not politely inquire after their health? Not even a pro forma "Wishing you a speedy recovery"?

Perhaps you don't bother if you don't believe their illness is real.

All too often these days, the phrase "mental health" is casually used to refer to emotional well-being — the feeling of being in a good place, managing stress well, getting life accomplished. People take "mental health days" to re-center themselves. A teacher might assign no homework as a "mental health break." And so on.

Of course, our very nation was founded to further the pursuit of happiness, a goal we can all get behind. But make no mistake: health is not simply well-being, and the symptoms of poor mental health — ie, mental illness — are very different from the stressed days of a healthy person's life. My depressed brain sets me wishing that the airplane I'm on will crash... and then feeling guilt on behalf of the other passengers. My depressed brain hears the news of someone's cancer diagnosis, and responds first with envy. My depressed brain imagines, with relief, my head separated from my body. I have never feared death. Many times in my life, I have craved it.

If such thoughts strike you as crazy, they are. Depression is one manifestation of madness, the result of a diseased brain. Fortunately, my madness does not make me a danger to others: like many people with depression, I've managed to build a career and a family despite the gloom of my brain. My accomplishments are modest, but some — like the tennis star Naomi Osaka — climb to the very top of their profession while coping with the ongoing challenge of depression. And sadly, 50,000 Americans succumb to the disease each year.

Like any other person with a chronic condition or disability, depressed people still deserve a chance to participate in the world, and enrich the lives of others. They also deserve our compassion and understanding, which starts with trusting them about their diagnosis. No one should have to bring a doctor's note, or share the details of their symptoms, for colleagues to believe their illness is serious.

I thought about my department chair's omission, and couldn't quite let it go — for in his new position, he will encounter plenty more colleagues and students who live with mental illness. So I wrote a note in reply, explaining as gently as I could how strange it feels when a colleague breezes past your life-threatening disease. If I'd been laid up with cancer, I asked, would you have written this email the same way? I hope that you'll treat any future situations, I said, with equal compassion — regardless of whether the illness is physical or mental.

He didn't bother to answer. I can only conclude that for my department chair, and the dean, and the admissions officers, people with depression do not merit compassion and support. They're just people with problems, who should go away.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (TALK), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Related
Psych Centra

The Chemistry of Depression

The causes of depression are complex and not clearly defined, but chemical imbalances might be only one factor that plays a role. Depression is a common mental health condition but also a complex one. While symptoms may be similar, the underlying cause of depression — and therefore what treatments may be effective — can vary from person to person.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Depression?

Adderall is a common treatment for ADHD and narcolepsy, but it has not been approved to treat depression or other mood disorders. Depression affects millions of people globally. While many may seek treatment in the form of therapy or antidepressant medications, others continue to look for new ways to relieve and manage symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is There a Blood Test for Depression?

New research shows that blood tests may also help diagnose depression, in addition to physical and mental health exams. From examining your symptoms, discussing your medical history, and going through a series of physical and mental health tests, diagnosing depression can often be a lengthy process. But what if there was a simpler way to determine whether you have depression? Some studies suggest there might be.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Relocating to a New Place Lead to Depression?

With all of the lifestyle changes that come with embracing a new life, depression is a common trip companion. But it can be managed. Perhaps you had it all planned out. You thought that when you moved to a new town, you’d put yourself out there, find a friend group, fall in love, or absolutely crush it at your new job.
MENTAL HEALTH
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Coping with Holiday Blues and Depression

The stress of the holidays triggers sadness and depression for many people. This time of year is especially difficult because there’s an expectation of feeling merry and generous. People compare their emotions to what they assume others are experiencing or what they’re supposed to feel and then think that they alone fall short. They judge themselves and feel like an outsider.
sflcn.com

How to Battle Depression With Alternative Therapies

Depression is a mental condition characterized by consistent feelings of sadness and low mood. It’s normal to feel down or sad from time to time. Life’s demands can be overwhelming sometimes and put people in a state of emptiness or hopelessness. If these feelings remain for longer than usual, the individual may be battling depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Managing Depression in the Holiday Season

The holiday season is a joyous time for many, but for others, this time of year can bring feelings of sadness, isolation and anxiety. And with COVID-19 casting a long shadow among Latinos, finding that holiday spirit can be especially difficult. A 2020 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 18% of Latino respondents reported having seriously considered suicide in the previous 30 days. According to National Alliance on Mental Illness statistics, while Latinos are as vulnerable to mental illness as any other demographic, only 34% of Latino adults with mental illness receive treatment compared to the US average of 45%.
MENTAL HEALTH
Sheridan Press

Taking a look at depression

The holidays can be a joyful time, filled with laughter, fun and togetherness. However, the holidays can bring despair to those who have lost loved ones around the same time, are alone, suffering from chronic mental health disorders, struggling with money or illness and many other situations. First and foremost,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is Agitated Depression?

Depression is often portrayed as sadness and low energy. In cases of agitated depression, anger and physical restlessness play a role. Living with depression doesn’t always manifest as feeling “down.” Agitated depression is a term used when someone with depression has feelings of agitation, like anxiety, excess energy, and physical restlessness.
MENTAL HEALTH
royalexaminer.com

Brain pacemaker treats crippling depression

Once taboo, seeking mental health treatment is now common. Still, treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and other severe mental health issues remains difficult. Traditional methods, such as medications and talk therapy, sometimes prove insufficient. That’s why doctors are turning to “brain pacemakers” and deep brain stimulation to fight severe cases...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Get Depressed During the Pandemic?

The pandemic may disrupt our accustomed, yet pathological, ways of relating to others, and accentuate our inflexible roles in relationships. Guilt, self-devaluation, and depression may occur when we do not live up to who we think we should be and to who we were pre-pandemic. The road to psychological health...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Depression: Has brain network modulation come of age?

Treatments such as electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and surgery to change the brain networks that underlie mood disorders have come a long way since the late 1930s. In the 80 years since its controversial beginning, “neuromodulation” has become a safe and effective form of therapy for mental health conditions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about atypical depression

Atypical depression is a subtype of major depressive disorder. It is distinct from melancholic depression, which primarily causes sadness even in the face of hopeful circumstances and positive events. Atypical depression, by contrast, means that a person’s mood may improve when circumstances change. Atypical depression also causes additional physical...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Moving Through The Holidays With Depression

You wish it was the most wonderful time of the year but... it isn't. When you live with depression - or any chronic illness - it's best to set realistic goals about celebrations and festivities. Navigating the holidays is a challenge for most of us. And, now, adding pandemic restrictions...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Exploring the Link Between Anemia and Depression

Could there be a medical reason behind your gloomy mood and lack of energy? If you live with depression, anemia may be partly to blame. A common depression symptom is the feeling that even the simplest tasks take more energy than you have. Anemia can also make you feel this way.
MENTAL HEALTH
thekatynews.com

Best vitamins for depression

Mental health conditions are serious issues that we should focus on. However, we choose to ignore them. Depression – a mood disorder is common amongst people. Depression is termed in different ways. Some call it a major depressive disorder, and some clinical depression. When people have depression, they do...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Job Loss Lead to Depression?

Being sad when you lose your job isn’t the same as experiencing depression. Both are possible and can be managed. You may be fairly used to expecting the unexpected. But when the unexpected impacts core components of your life like work, it has the potential to affect your mood.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Relationship Between Diabetes and Depression

Depression can lead to unhealthy lifestyle decisions, increasing the risk of diabetes. Diabetes mellitus is a metabolic disease that results in high blood sugar, due to problems in insulin secretion and/or insulin regulation. Diabetes can cause complications and worsening health problems that may lead to or worsen symptoms of depression.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Support groups for depression

Depression support groups come in different forms. There are online forums, which are unstructured. There are also online and in-person groups that have a moderator to guide the conversation. Support groups provide an emotionally safe environment for expressing feelings, exchanging ideas, and gaining helpful information. Many of them are free...
MENTAL HEALTH
