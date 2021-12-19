ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town of Lockport barn fire investigated

By Staff reports
Niagara Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IY7U5_0dR8O1RS00
Niagara County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of Friday night's barn fire at 5445 Keck Road in the Town of Lockport. (Contributed photo)

The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is investigating a Friday night barn fire at 5445 Keck Road in the Town of Lockport.

The fire was reported about 6:20 p.m. Friday to Niagara County Sheriff's dispatchers. One caller remained on the line with 911 dispatchers as she notified the homeowners of the fire and evacuated them from the home.

The homeowners began attempting to evacuate the animals from the barn until it was no longer safe to do so. Deputies arrived to find the barn fully engulfed with numerous exposures. They ensured all bystanders were safely out of the area and contained the scene.

Terry’s Corners Vol. Fire Co. responded along with South Lockport Vol. Fire Co., Wright's Corners, Vol. Fire Co. and numerous mutual aid agencies.

There was a report of livestock lost in the fire but details were not provided. There were no injuries to the homeowners or responders during the incident.

