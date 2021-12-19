Rapper fatally stabbed at LA music festival

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed at a music festival on Saturday, a source told the Los Angeles Times.

A public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics responded to a report of a stabbing at Exposition Park on Saturday, adding that an individual was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the newspaper.

A source told the L.A. Times that Drakeo the Ruler was attacked by a group of people, saying the rapper was backstage when an altercation broke out among several individuals. The source added that the rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, died from his injuries, according to the Times.

Caldwell was set to perform at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert at Banc of California Stadium.

The music festival was running behind schedule, as the main-stage DJ performed for 45 minutes.

Authorities then blocked the backstage entrance around 9:20 p.m. Twenty officers gathered behind the main stage, which had yellow tape around it, the Times reported.

In a statement, Live Nation announced the reported altercation and canceled the remaining sets for the music festival.

“There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early,” Live Nation said.

The Los Angeles Police Department would only confirm that an incident occurred at the festival but provided no other details, the Times noted.

The Hill has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more information.