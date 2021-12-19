Letter: A healthy nation, a healthy economy

We all want to not wear masks, to visit family and friends, to go out for a meal. We all want our hospitals to have beds for citizens with injuries and illness, we all want our health care workers to be able to do their jobs and maintain their sanity. How do we do this? By getting vaccinated and boosted, by wearing masks and staying distanced we can beat back Omicron. But we can't delay. Even if Omicron causes less serious infections, it is so much more transmittable that it will overwhelm our health care system. Indiana already is almost there, and Rhode Island is close behind. Vaccines work. Over 80% of covid hospitalizations are unvaccinated. Over 90% of covid deaths are among the unvaccinated. The decision to get vaccinated is for each person to decide. Will you put everyone's health first and get vaccinated, or selfishly ignore everyone else and yourself.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO