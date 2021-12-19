ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Letter: Selfishness

By Stuart Sellinger, Northwest side
tucson.com
 5 days ago

West Virginia has 16% of its population living in poverty. This should suffice for Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to support the Build...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | Yeah, Joe Manchin is a jerk, but …

Joe Manchin blew up Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda yesterday and he did it in the most insulting way possible. He went on Fox News and told the conservative base that the bill is dead. He left the White House scrambling and Democrats in Congress fuming. Even if he was going to make the announcement, he could have done it in a more neutral setting. It was the media equivalent of giving his own party the finger.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vail Daily

Letter: In response to Gordon letter

Stephen Gordon: Your letter concerning Joe Manchin indicates a lack of any fiscal common sense. Sen. Manchin is not standing in the way of these programs. He is standing in the light of fiscal responsibility. $1 trillion borrowed today takes 2,737 years, 310 days to repay at $1 million a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tucson.com

Letter: Democrats are the party of.......

Progressive leftists now control the Democrat party. They are the party of bullying, intimidation, coercion, and threats as repeatedly demonstrated against Senators Sinema and Manchin to get their government social dependency programs and green deal passed. They are the party of spending and taxing trillions of dollars, of decades high inflation, of implementing anti-petroleum policies increasing gasoline prices. They own cancel culture, wokeness, political correctness instilling fear of expressing free speech, the teaching of racist CRT in public schools, and push gender neutrality. They are authoritarian with their vaccine mandates. They want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with liberal judges, give non-citizens voting rights, and have no integrity in voting systems. They have no problem with an unsecure border allowing ten of thousands of illegal entrants into the country in order to expand their future voter base. They support abortion up to and past 15 weeks, coddle criminals and rush to judgements against police officers. This the Democrat party of today!
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

When Is Joe Manchin Up for Reelection and Why Does He Oppose BBB?

While the bipartisan infrastructure bill finally saw the light of day, another piece of legalization has been stuck in Congress. We're talking about the BBB (Build Back Better) bill, which has divided the Democratic party. Joe Manchin, the Democratic Senator from West Virginia, is against the bill. When is he due for reelection and why does he oppose the BBB bill?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
The Conversation U.S.

Manchin takes aim at Build Back Better, but his real focus is on West Virginia

Joe Manchin isn’t averse to taking a shotgun to policy he dislikes. In 2018, the senator starred in a political ad in which he explains how a lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act – something his opponent, state attorney general Patrick Morrisey, was at the time trying to do – would strip health care from numerous West Virginians. Manchin then takes out a shotgun and unloads on the Morrissey lawsuit. The ad, titled “Dead Wrong,” simultaneously displays Manchin’s support for a popular program while signaling a pro-gun stance. It is also instructive for understanding the political challenge that Manchin faces over the...
INCOME TAX
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfishness#Poverty#Americans#The Arizona Daily Star
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin calls for 'understanding' and 'everyone coming together' in Christmas message after he broke with the Democrats and told Biden he will vote no on the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda

Senator Joe Manchin released a Christmas message Thursday calling for 'understanding' and unity after he faced intense backlash for his opposition to the Build Back Better bill. 'During this season of giving and reflection, Gayle and I are reminded of the importance of family,' Manchin said in his nearly two-minute...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
tucson.com

Letter: Hey Joe Manchin, come on over

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA) just torpedoed Biden's Build Back better legislation saying he would not vote for it. Predictably, Progressive leftist politicians and 'news' media pundits at at CNN and MSNBC, went ballistic and attacked him, yet again. Even the White House released a blistering statement attacking him. Manchin is a moderate Democrat, former Governor of West Virginia, a red state. President Ronald Reagan once said, "I didn't leave the Democrat party, the Democrat party left me." That is exactly the case for Manchin. There are no longer any moderates in the Democrat party (Republicans have Collins, Murkowski, etc.) as it has been hijacked by quasi socialist Progressives. Manchin has been bullied and harassed by Democrat "activists" for opposing eliminating the Senate Filibuster, that in 2017, under Trump, 32 Democrat Senators signed a letter to preserve its current form. So, if Manchin, and even Sinema, are tired of being verbally attacked, bullied and harassed by those in their own party, then come on over to the Republican side!
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy