Letter: lying

Progressive leftists now control the Democrat party. They are the party of bullying, intimidation, coercion, and threats as repeatedly demonstrated against Senators Sinema and Manchin to get their government social dependency programs and green deal passed. They are the party of spending and taxing trillions of dollars, of decades high inflation, of implementing anti-petroleum policies increasing gasoline prices. They own cancel culture, wokeness, political correctness instilling fear of expressing free speech, the teaching of racist CRT in public schools, and push gender neutrality. They are authoritarian with their vaccine mandates. They want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with liberal judges, give non-citizens voting rights, and have no integrity in voting systems. They have no problem with an unsecure border allowing ten of thousands of illegal entrants into the country in order to expand their future voter base. They support abortion up to and past 15 weeks, coddle criminals and rush to judgements against police officers. This the Democrat party of today!

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO