Letter: lying

By Donald Shelton, Northwest side
 5 days ago

For far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on...

Letter: Remembering the good ol days

There was a time when the people elected real Democrats and Republicans that would run our great. Nation: we did not hate each other. We did not vote for the parties, we voted for idea’s that came from both. parties that made the country and its citizens great. We...
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Letter: Threatened by folks driven by a big lie

We live in a time when our democracy is being seriously threatened by people who are driven by a big lie — that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. According to surveys, two-thirds of Republicans say they believe that. Similar surveys show that about 8% (21 million) of American adults not only believe that Biden is an illegitimate president, but also believe that violence is justified to restore a Trump presidency. They cheated, so it’s OK if we cheat to get it back.
Letter: Democrats are the party of.......

Progressive leftists now control the Democrat party. They are the party of bullying, intimidation, coercion, and threats as repeatedly demonstrated against Senators Sinema and Manchin to get their government social dependency programs and green deal passed. They are the party of spending and taxing trillions of dollars, of decades high inflation, of implementing anti-petroleum policies increasing gasoline prices. They own cancel culture, wokeness, political correctness instilling fear of expressing free speech, the teaching of racist CRT in public schools, and push gender neutrality. They are authoritarian with their vaccine mandates. They want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with liberal judges, give non-citizens voting rights, and have no integrity in voting systems. They have no problem with an unsecure border allowing ten of thousands of illegal entrants into the country in order to expand their future voter base. They support abortion up to and past 15 weeks, coddle criminals and rush to judgements against police officers. This the Democrat party of today!
Vail Daily

Letter: In response to Gordon letter

Stephen Gordon: Your letter concerning Joe Manchin indicates a lack of any fiscal common sense. Sen. Manchin is not standing in the way of these programs. He is standing in the light of fiscal responsibility. $1 trillion borrowed today takes 2,737 years, 310 days to repay at $1 million a...
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Newhouse's 'official business' shows where his loyalty lies

To the editor -- Friday’s mail included "official business" from Dan Newhouse, a public document proclaiming that Gen. James Mattis is an example for us all. Well, sure. I am less sure why Newhouse spent our tax money mailing out that message instead of explaining his inexplicable vote against funding infrastructure improvements in the 4th Congressional District. My guess is Newhouse still believes manipulative messaging is more important than responsible governance.
NBC News

Parent uses right-wing slur during Biden call with NORAD Santa tracker

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was subjected to a right-wing anti-Biden slur during a Christmas Eve call with NORAD's Santa tracker. Biden and the first lady were speaking with families around the country who had called into the North American Aerospace Defense Command to receive an update on Santa's location when one parent ended the conversation by saying: "Let’s go Brandon."
Letters to the Editor: Dec. 23: war, tornados, good ol days, omicron

Re: the Dec. 19 article “Finding peace through strength.”. This article touts the value of military might in resolving international conflicts. The author cites the aggression of Reagan, Bush 41, and even Trump as examples of this. However, he conveniently leaves out the Vietnam War where endless military expansion cost hundreds of thousands of lives and massive cases of PTSD and drug addiction to accomplish nothing and Bush 43’s invasion of Iraq, which has opened up a hornet’s nest of violence in the Middle East.
MSNBC

'Donald Trump lies like you breathe': Michael Cohen weighs in on Jan. 6 investigation

Former personal attorney for Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, joined MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss the latest comments Trump made about the January 6 insurrection and what he thinks Trump’s allies can learn from his cooperation with authorities. Cohen also shares the reasoning behind his new lawsuit against Trump, alleging retaliation following his tell-all memoir “Disloyal.”Dec. 19, 2021.
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
