Letter: Fox-Not a news station

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA) just torpedoed Biden's Build Back better legislation saying he would not vote for it. Predictably, Progressive leftist politicians and 'news' media pundits at at CNN and MSNBC, went ballistic and attacked him, yet again. Even the White House released a blistering statement attacking him. Manchin is a moderate Democrat, former Governor of West Virginia, a red state. President Ronald Reagan once said, "I didn't leave the Democrat party, the Democrat party left me." That is exactly the case for Manchin. There are no longer any moderates in the Democrat party (Republicans have Collins, Murkowski, etc.) as it has been hijacked by quasi socialist Progressives. Manchin has been bullied and harassed by Democrat "activists" for opposing eliminating the Senate Filibuster, that in 2017, under Trump, 32 Democrat Senators signed a letter to preserve its current form. So, if Manchin, and even Sinema, are tired of being verbally attacked, bullied and harassed by those in their own party, then come on over to the Republican side!

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO