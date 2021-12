Netflix has canceled Cowboy Bebop after one season. The announced cancellation comes less than three weeks after the show was released on the streamer. The Hollywood Reporter says that the live-action take on the popular anime series was canceled due to poor reception. Only 46 percent of critics gave the series a positive review and only 56 percent of the audience was impressed. While the show garnered almost 74 million viewing hours worldwide, it plummeted 59 percent for the week of November 29 to December 5. This is the latest attempt at live-action anime, and while it may not have been as massive a failure as Dragonball Evolution or Death Note, it still fell remarkably short of satisfying generated hype. Some of the mainstays on the show have expressed disappointment but acceptance regarding the show’s cancellation, with co-executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach grieving that they couldn’t make the second season they had planned out and hoped to make.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO