Assurance Baptist Church holds Christmas Carnival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, Assurance Baptist Church in Dayton held its Christmas Carnival event to ring in the holiday spirit. With just a week until Christmas, church leaders say they’re happy to spread cheer in the community.

This is the 3rd time the church has held its Christmas Carnival, after putting it on hold last year due to the pandemic.

“I think there’s such a time of darkness that’s gone on,” said Assurance Baptist Church Pastor Bryson Thompson. “I really believe that faith, happiness, smiling and love is what we’re looking to do here and accomplish. One of the ways to do that is a carnival! Everybody loves a carnival,”

A sign outside Assurance Baptist Church welcoming community members to their Christmas Carnival (above).

The event kicked off at 10:30 am at 777 E Trotwood Blvd. in Dayton. Children ages 4 through 12th grade were welcome to participate.

While the event was targeted for children, Assurance Baptist Church Member Anthony McGhee says he still wants to participate

“I am participating in the extravaganza as I should because I’m a big kid at heart,” he said. “People around here will tell you. But, it’s amazing to watch them grow and develop in Christ, and that’s what you want.”

Prizes were awarded by most of the Christmas Carnival vendors to kids partaking in the festive fun. Other carnival games and snacks like cotton candy were also featured at the event.

