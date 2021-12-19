ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Assurance Baptist Church holds Christmas Carnival

By Madeline Ashley
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLkLJ_0dR8MeW000

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday, Assurance Baptist Church in Dayton held its Christmas Carnival event to ring in the holiday spirit. With just a week until Christmas, church leaders say they’re happy to spread cheer in the community.

This is the 3rd time the church has held its Christmas Carnival, after putting it on hold last year due to the pandemic.

Dazzle and shine: Christmas light displays in the Miami Valley

“I think there’s such a time of darkness that’s gone on,” said Assurance Baptist Church Pastor Bryson Thompson. “I really believe that faith, happiness, smiling and love is what we’re looking to do here and accomplish. One of the ways to do that is a carnival! Everybody loves a carnival,”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xu0l_0dR8MeW000
A sign outside Assurance Baptist Church welcoming community members to their Christmas Carnival (above).

The event kicked off at 10:30 am at 777 E Trotwood Blvd. in Dayton. Children ages 4 through 12th grade were welcome to participate.

While the event was targeted for children, Assurance Baptist Church Member Anthony McGhee says he still wants to participate

“I am participating in the extravaganza as I should because I’m a big kid at heart,” he said. “People around here will tell you. But, it’s amazing to watch them grow and develop in Christ, and that’s what you want.”

Prizes were awarded by most of the Christmas Carnival vendors to kids partaking in the festive fun. Other carnival games and snacks like cotton candy were also featured at the event.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Get a meal or volunteer at the Christmas meal giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace is teaming up with other local organizations to local families this Wednesday, December 22. With God’s Grace will be providing whole chickens and side dishes to 2,000 families at a drive-thru Mobile food pantry at the Dixie Twin Drive-in, the organization said in a Facebook post. Sides may […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Dayton, OH
Society
WDTN

Generous family donates 1,000 toys to Ronald McDonald House

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A generous family helped other families of sick children by donating to the Ronald McDonald House this holiday season. Staff at Ronald McDonald House said the Drake family stopped by and donated 1,000 toys in honor of their daughter, Adelyn. The family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House after Adelyn was […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

The Salvation Army gives Christmas food to families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “Imagine if over 4,000 families knocked on your door on Christmas day. You might panic; we at The Salvation Army invite them in for dinner!” said The Salvation Army. The Salvation Army will be providing Christmas dinner through its Christmas Food Assistance program. On Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Donate ornaments to cheer hospitalized kids this Christmas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can brighten a child’s Christmas this year at Dayton Children’s Hospital. While many kids are enjoying Christmas break and excitedly anticipating Christmas activities, 134 kids are staying in hospital beds at Dayton Children’s. This year, the hospital says you can customize a Christmas ornament for one of these 134 kids […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
WDTN

Salvation Army feeds thousands of families this holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It has been another year of hardship as many families continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, organizations like the Salvation Army are not stopping their efforts to make sure everyone is taken care of this holiday season. “To meet human need, without discrimination, to whoever comes through our doors. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton stores prepare last-minute Christmas shoppers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many shoppers in the Miami Valley spent Christmas Eve cramming in last-minute shopping in search of the perfect gift. According to the National Retail Federation, about six percent of people surveyed said they were planning to shop the day before Christmas, while about 148 million Americans finished their shopping last weekend. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Beards for charity: Clayton police support families

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clayton Police Department is growing out their beards for the hungry this Christmas season. Officers have donated money to the Clayton Police Association to grow a beard for a year in the Growing for Giving event. These funds, combined with a donation of gift cards from the Meijer on 9200 […]
CLAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Carnival Games#Baptist#Assurance Baptist Church#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
MINOT, ND
WDTN

Over $240K for Dayton Ronald McDonald House Charities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton McDonald’s owners and operators will be presenting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton (RMHC) with a check for more than $247,000, representing the total amount of funds raised to date by restaurants throughout Dayton in 2021. According to RMHC, McDonald’s owners and operators donate portions of sale proceeds from […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WDTN

Caravan of first responders brings holiday cheer to Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement and first responders brought holiday cheer to the Miami Valley with a caravan through Montgomery County, ending at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Around 100 first responder vehicles from agencies across the Miami Valley participated in this year’s Operation Santa Sleigh. “It’s very nice to see the turnout that we have […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Habitat for Humanity provides Trotwood woman with warm home and heart

 TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – With just days until Christmas, this time of year is a reminder of the importance of gratitude. After spending two years with no heat, one local woman says she’s thankful for the kindness of strangers. Prudence Coleman has gone through her share of difficult times.  A widow from Trotwood, she needed […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Record number of kids reading earlier in Ohio’s Imagination Library

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio has hit a new milestone in its Imagine Library this month, becoming the state with the highest percentage of kids enrolled in the U.S. “So, a state like Tennessee has been doing it for a long time and they have a higher percentage,” explained First Lady Fran DeWine, who launched […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Local grocery stores busy with last minute shoppers

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Before you rock around your Christmas tree, you better check your grocery list twice! That is exactly what shoppers did on Christmas Eve at Dorothy Lane Market. Fred Pfeiffer, the Dorothy Lane Store Director, said things were busy. “We’ve been very busy the last few days. We have lines down […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy