Liverpool tries to keep pace in the title race when it faces Tottenham on the road Sunday in an English Premier League clash. Liverpool (12-4-1) has won eight straight league games and is just one point behind Manchester City in the EPL table. The Reds have played three games since Spurs last took the field, and both are dealing with fallout from COVID. Tottenham (8-1-5) last played Dec. 5, a 3-0 win against Norwich City, but that was its third straight Premier League victory and it will be rested for this one.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO