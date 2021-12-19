ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Deputies Investigating After Body Found Inside Travel Trailer in Lakeside

By Elizabeth Ireland
 5 days ago
A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

A body was found inside a travel trailer by deputies investigating a vehicle burglary, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

At about 3:07 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 12100 block of state Route 67 for a report of a vehicle burglary in progress, Lt. David Gilmore said.

Deputies were searching the area around a suspicious vehicle. When they looked into a nearby travel trailer, they located a body with signs of rigor mortis, he said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death. Sheriff’s homicide officers responded to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330, after-hours at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.

