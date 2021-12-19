ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith Is Red Hot In Mini Dress For ‘The Matrix’ Red Carpet & Takes Son Jaden, 23, As Date – Photos

By Cassie Gill
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

Jaden Smith proudly supported his mom at the premiere of the highly anticipated ‘Matrix Resurrections’ where she reprises her role as Niobe.

Jada Pinkett Smith was a vision on the red carpet for the premiere of her latest film, The Matrix Resurrections as she posed for photos with son Jaden Smith, 23. The 50-year-old actress chose a bright red mini dress Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with a strapless cut and long, flowing tulle train. She paired the look with a pair of deep crimson opaque tights and matching shoes for a monochromatic effect, accessorizing with stiletto, PVC shoes, a bracelet and ring.

Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden at the San Francisco premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’ (Shutterstock)

While Jaden was just a kid when his mom worked on the initial films, he was a big fan from day one. The 23-year-old made a surprise appearance on Jada’s show Red Table Talk last week where she interviewed her cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, along with newcomer Priyanka Chopra. “We all love The Matrix…it’s so relevant right now. We’re going so deep into computers — this movie reminds you to remember there’s another side to computers, as well,” Jaden said on the show. His mom then reminded him he was only six-years-old when she took him to one of the films and he “sat through whole thing.”

Jada Pinkett Smith in a red mini dress with a long train. (Shutterstock)

Carrie-Anne then recalled “how much” Jaden “loved that movie.” As for Jaden, he recalled “spending time” with both Carrie-Anne and Keanu while Jada worked on set. “I think you guys are amazing, I’ll never forget that,” he said.

This is Jada’s third appearance in the The Wachowskis’ science fiction empire, where she originated the role of Niobe in sequels The Marix Revolutions and The Matrix Reloaded. A hovercraft captain, Niobe was a resistance fighter for Zion, an underground city with over 250,000 humans. In the latest film, the character has significantly aged — requiring Jada to undergo hours of prosthetic makeup each day before shooting.

“It was quite an experience, it took about five hours each day to have it put on, and then, to have to sit in it all day was something else. It’s just like, ‘Oh my goodness!’ But what I loved about it was that it gave me an opportunity to really immerse myself into another version of Niobe,” she said in an interview with Games Radar. “Not to give too much away, but a woman in that stage of her life, who is still in the position that she’s in, it’s pretty awesome, it’s pretty dope. You don’t see that a lot.” she added.

