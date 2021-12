The Osprey Alley between 5th and 6th streets, next to The Haul restaurant is receiving an artistic facelift. Joseph Johnson, artist and owner of Natural Creations, has constructed 10-foot-tall metal flowers that have been strategically placed amongst the landscape that currently snakes through the paved walkway. Boulders and unique signage complement the finished project. The flower species, all native to Southern Oregon, were chosen by the Committee on Public Art’s subcommittee. The subcommittee met extensively with the artist to ensure the alley would reveal a sense of wonder and something to interact with. There will be sensor lights connected to the flowers that will turn on when people walk through the alley. The sensor lights will not only provide safety but will also create ambiance and interaction for the community to experience at night.

DESIGN ・ 12 DAYS AGO