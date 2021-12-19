ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Jamie Otis and Husband Doug Hehner Share the Touching Way They Honor ‘Angel’ Son Jonathan During the Holidays

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Always in their hearts! Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner gave Us Weekly an exclusive tour of their RV holiday decorations and revealed how they honor their “angel” son Jonathan every year.

“This is the first year that we’re going to celebrate Christmas in an RV,” Hehner, 38, exclusively told Us of the couple’s digs, which they moved into earlier this year to work on their marriage.

After picking up their two children — daughter Henley, 4, and son Hendrix, 19 months — from school, Hehner and Otis, 35, treated the little ones to a decorating party. They all worked together to put up a third tree inside the vehicle, in addition to other festive items like a snow rug, pinecones and a light-up fox and squirrel.

“Because every RV has to have a light-up fox,” Hehner joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlStZ_0dR8L6kS00
Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Courtesy of Jamie Otis/Instagram

The Married at First Sight alums, who recently visited Otis’ family, also brought back their daughter’s Elf on the Shelf to kick off the holiday excitement. Hehner then enlisted the help of his eldest child to start decorating the mini fake tree, before pointing out a special ornament that they make sure to put on display.

“Jamie and I tried to get a lot of ornaments that were relevant for this year. Henley got her ballerina,” he said, before holding up the angel wings for their late son, Jonathan, who was stillborn in 2016. “He was our firstborn [who] was too good for earth. So we always have angel wings to put on the tree for Jonathan.”

Otis chimed in, “He went to heaven to be an angel,” hence the sweet ornament. The Bachelor alum explained that the family makes sure to “buy presents for little boys who would be Jonathan’s age” every year and donate them in his honor.

The New York native previously reflected on the loss of Jonathan on Rainbow Baby Day in August.

“I’ve never wished for my children to stop growing up or to stay little forever,” Otis captioned throwback photos from her pregnancy with her daughter in 2017. “I thank God every. single. day that they have been able to grow big and strong because their older brother, Johnathan, wasn’t able to. I’ll always wish there had been *something* I could have done to protect Johnathan and keep him safe so he could be here with us.”

The Hanging With the Hehners YouTube star noted that her pregnancy loss was the “sharpest pain” she’s experienced mainly because she had to go into labor with him at 17 weeks and then deliver him.

“[I] didn’t want to let him go. If they would’ve let me walk out of that hospital with him, I would have,” she continued. “Instead, I just held him, kissed him, and rocked him until they took him from me.”

The Wifey 101 author, however, believes that Jonathan is “looking down watching over his little sister and baby brother making sure they’re safe, healthy, and strong.” She added that Johnathan will “forever be my baby boy and I will never, ever stop honoring you or talking about you to anyone who will listen.”

The couple, who wed in 2014, have been vocal about their relationship ups and downs, including their desire to live in closer quarters to try and help bring them back together.

“We are moving our family of 4 into an RV and we are hoping that by decluttering & simplifying our lives we will be able to strengthen our marriage & focus on what’s most important in life: family & love,” Otis wrote via Instagram in October.

To see Otis and Hehner’s full-decorated TV — including lights and an outdoor wreath — watch the exclusive video above!

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight's Marilyse donates her kidney to ex-partner

Married At First Sight UK star Marilyse Corrigan has spoken about her decision to donate one of her kidneys to her ex-partner, Shaun Bell. Marilyse, who took part in the 2021 series and was married to Franky Spencer on the show, had an operation in November to remove one of her kidneys, which was donated to a woman in need, while Shaun received a kidney from a male match as part of a kidney sharing scheme.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Otis
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star 'Offered' to Allow Husband to Have Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman has a lot of women scratching their heads at her latest revelation. The former Basketball Wives star is happily married to Reggie Youngblood. Roman has two adult daughters by her ex-husband Kenny Anderson. Youngblood, who is nearly 20 years younger than Roman, does not have any children of his own, but desires his own family. Due to Roman's age and health issues, as well as her burgeoning career, she is unable to give Youngblood any kids. But Roman says she has a solution: allow Youngblood to have a baby by another woman.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Says She Broke Up with Her Boyfriend: 'I Was Tired of Fighting'

Tammy Slaton is having a tough time after breaking up with her boyfriend. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 35, shares in Monday's episode that she split from Phillip, whom she recently introduced to viewers. The two had met on social media, Slaton previously explained, and admitted Phillip is known online for talking about his preference for bigger women, and that he doesn't date anyone under 300 lbs.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Distractify

'The Family Chantel' Star Pedro Jimeno and His Father Are Estranged — What Happened?

In Episode 4 of The Family Chantel, which is currently in its third season, audiences saw the family head to South Carolina to find more about their ancestry. Pedro Jimeno connected with his cousin Niurka to find out about the man who had abandoned him and his sister Nicole Jimeno during this trip. During their meetup, it was apparent that Pedro was rather hurt from what he had discovered.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Decorations
ETOnline.com

Jamie Otis in 'Absolute Shock' After 19-Month-Old Son Hendrix Tests Positive for COVID

Jamie Otis says she was in "absolute shock" the second she heard doctors say her and Doug Hehner's 19-month-old son, Hendrix, tested positive for COVID-19. The Married at First Sight star shared the devastating update on Instagram that included other health ailments. Otis said she brought Hendrix to the hospital and had him "tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick." Then came the shocking news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Boasts About Knowing 'Who You Are' After Daughter Mariah's Partner Audrey Kriss Bravely Comes Out As Transgender

Spreading the love! Meri Brown is sharing words to live by after daughter Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender. “The trick is that as long as you know who you are and what makes you happy it doesn’t matter how others see you,” the 50-year-old Sister Wives star shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 8.
CELEBRITIES
People

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend: 'Yes a Hundred Times Over'

The 49-year-old rapper's daughter Alaina Scott, 28, announced on Instagram Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, are engaged. A series of snapshots captured the rooftop proposal, which saw Moeller down on one knee. In a second picture, the couple can be seen kissing, while a third photo shows off Alaina's engagement ring, which appears to be an emerald cut diamond in a gold band.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields, 56, Reunites With Daughters Rowan, 18, & Grier, 15, In Time For The Holidays

The iconic actress posed with her teen daughters, as they all bundled up from the cold and got ready for the holidays. There’s no place like home, especially around the holidays! Brooke Shields, 56, took a sweet family photo with her daughters Rowan Francis, 18, and Grier Hammond, 15, on Sunday December 19. The actress put her arms around both of her girls, as they all got cozy in winter-wear. The Endless Love actress’s two girls looked just like her, as they all kept warm on a cold night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

LPBW’s Isabel Rock Is ‘Healing’ After ‘Wild and Traumatic’ Birth of Son Mateo With Husband Jacob Roloff

Honesty hour! Little People, Big World alum Isabel Rock reflected on the “wild and traumatic” birth of baby No. 1, son Mateo, with husband Jacob Roloff. “A lot of you are asking if I had a C-section. No, but my birth plan completely flew out the window, it was almost comical,” the new mom, 25, wrote, adding that she is now “tired and happy,” via Instagram on Sunday, December 12.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy