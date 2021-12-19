ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jingle Ball Miami Concert Cancelled Among Growing Omicron Variant Concerns

By Valerie Complex
 5 days ago

With Omicron variant emerging as the dominant variant of the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Jingle Ball concert  in Miami is cancelled.

“Due to the increased transmission of the new Covid-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risk, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guest, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s iheartradio Y100 Jingle Ball.”

Ticket holders will receive a full refund within 48 hours, and those who purchased through ticketmaster will receive a refund within three to thirty days.

This is the greatest safety measure the concert can take as celebrities are testing positive for Covid-19 left, and right as members of the crew for Coldplay and Lil Nas X have tested positive for Covid-19, causing the acts to withdraw from upcoming shows. Doja Cat said she would not perform her scheduled show at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stops in New York City and Boston this weekend. That’s after members of her production team tested positive.

