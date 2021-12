STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman reported missing from Tompkinsville. Chelsea Gunaratna, 27, was last seen on Dec. 23 leaving her residence located at 60 Avon Place wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and a long black jacket. The missing was also seen carrying a gold suitcase. She is described as 5′5″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair, according to a statement by the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO