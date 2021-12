The Bengals and Ravens are tied at 8-6 atop the AFC North entering their big showdown Sunday in Cincinnati. These two met in Week 7 with Cincy overwhelming the home Ravens 41-17 in a matchup that saw Joe Burrow throw for 416 yards with 201 of those going to Ja'Marr Chase. Baltimore actually led 17-13 in the third quarter before the Bengals had four straight touchdowns to put the contest away. Lamar Jackson accounted for almost 350 yards of total offense in the loss.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO