Classifieds

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KEITH THOMPSON, deceased. All creditors having claims against Keith Thompson, Deceased, are required to present the same with a description of all security interest and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to Tracy Cox, Personal Representative, at the law office of TTSB LAW, 219 East Main Street Norman, OK 743069, addressed to Joshua S. Turner attorney for the Personal Representative, on or before the following presentment date: February 28, 2022, or the same will be forever barred.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO