Classifieds

Norman, OK

Norman Transcript
 7 days ago

$84,187 - $146.368. Incumbent plans, designs, deploys and manages projects related to WFEC’s telecommunications and digital... is Seeking a driver/hauler. Vehicle and fuel provider. Must be comfortable driving. an 18’...

KSNB Local4

KPS increases salary range for Classified Staff

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Public School Board has approved a substantial increase in wages for Classified Staff during its meeting on Monday. “Our classified staff is essential to the normal operations of our school system. Our board took a large step to demonstrate their value and importance of their work. This wage increase will help KPS retain our current staff and recruit the best available employees out there,” said Kent Edwards, KPS Superintendent. “Working for a school system is a great opportunity to make a difference and now we can better compensate those who work with our students and staff.”
KEARNEY, NE
Norman Transcript

(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. NOTICE OF HEARING ON CHANGE ON PETITION TO CHANGE NAME. TO: All interested parties. Take notice that Jagrutiben Jumarpatel has petitiioned to change his/her name to Jagrutiben Jitendrakumar Patel. A hearing on said petition is set for 1:30 o'clock p.m....
OKLAHOMA STATE
Norman Transcript

(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. NOTICE OF HEARING ON CHANGE ON PETITION TO CHANGE NAME. TO: All interested parties. Take notice that Cynthia Sue Nix has petitiioned to change his/her name to Cynthia Sue Nix. A hearing on said petition is set for 1:30 o'clock...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Norman Transcript

(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. NOTICE OF HEARING ON CHANGE ON PETITION TO CHANGE NAME. TO: All interested parties. Take notice that Zachary Allen Brace has petitiioned to change his/her name to Zachary Allen Breason. A hearing on said petition is set for 1:30 o'clock...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Moore, OK
Norman, OK
Norman Transcript

(Published in the Norman Trans...

TAKE NOTICE that you have been sued in the above-named Court by the said Plaintiff, Richard McElcar III, for a Petition to Establish Custody, Visitation, and Support, and you must answer said Petition on or before the 21st day of January 2022, or said Petition will be taken as true and a default judgment will be rendered for said Plaintiff.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Norman Transcript

(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KEITH THOMPSON, deceased. All creditors having claims against Keith Thompson, Deceased, are required to present the same with a description of all security interest and other collateral (if any) held by each creditor with respect to such claim, to Tracy Cox, Personal Representative, at the law office of TTSB LAW, 219 East Main Street Norman, OK 743069, addressed to Joshua S. Turner attorney for the Personal Representative, on or before the following presentment date: February 28, 2022, or the same will be forever barred.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Norman Transcript

(Published in the Norman Trans...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CLEVELAND COUNTY STATE OF OKLAHOMA. IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN S, HANKOWSKY, Deceased. NOTICE FOR HEARING PETITION FOR ORDER WAIVING FINAL ACCOUNT, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS DEVISEES & LEGATEES AND FINAL DISTRIBUTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 14 day of December,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

