Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire Into Gold Coast Bar, No Injuries Reported

A New Hampshire mom said all her Christmas presents were stolen from a checked bag on a flight from Paris to Boston this month. The bag had been full of presents she had bought over 11 days in Italy, on what Gina Sheldon called her "Eat, Pray, Love" trip. But when she opened the suitcase back home in Portsmouth, it was full of bags of dog food, trash, a can of men's shaving cream and dirty T-shirts -- apparently makeweights.

