Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire Into Gold Coast Bar, No Injuries Reported
No injuries were reported early Sunday when a drive-by shooter fired into a bar in the Gold Coast neighborhood...www.nbcchicago.com
No injuries were reported early Sunday when a drive-by shooter fired into a bar in the Gold Coast neighborhood...www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1