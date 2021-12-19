Man charged with theft, admits to missing court for previous theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Memphis Police said a man was arrested after stealing clothing from Macy’s on December 17.



MPD said that Trevorris Rhodes walked into the Oak Court Mall Macy’s and was observed by loss prevention personnel concealing several items of clothing under his own.

MPD said that Rhodes hid $955 worth of clothing under his own and proceeded to walk outside the store without paying.



Police said that Rhodes entered a blue Honda Civic and a woman drove away. That’s when police said they initiated a traffic stop.



According to police records, Rhodes stated during an interview that he missed court because of another theft he committed on December 4. Police said he entered the Macy’s at the Wolf Chase Mall and concealed $3,468 worth of merchandise under his clothing.



In the same interview with police, Rhodes claimed he is a professional and has people working for him.

Records show Rhodes was previously charged with theft of property in September 2020 and according to the police narrative, Rhodes was banned from all Macy’s stores nationwide.

Rhodes is currently being held on a total $33,500 bond, and his next court appearance is set for December 29.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.