Panthers lose kicker Zane Gonzalez in pregame warmups

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Things have not been going well for the Carolina Panthers. They got worse Sunday … before kicking off against the Buffalo Bills.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez goes down with a quad injury in pregame warmups and that leaves the Panthers minus one kicker.

You say use the punter, right? Lachlan Edwards grew up in Australia and has never kicked field goals or PATs or anything else that involves kicking and not punting.

In 12 games with the Panthers, Gonzalez has connected on 20 of 22 field-goal attempts with a long of 57 yards and made 22 of 23 extra points.

Send in the tryouts:

Related
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
The Spun

Embarrassing Panthers’ 4th-and-1 Play Going Viral

The Carolina Panthers may have just had the worst 4th-and-1 play of the NFL season. Carolina was at mid-field when quarterback Cam Newton got the ball and threw a horrific pass behind the line of scrimmage. It wasn’t even close to his intended target. Even if it was, the...
NFL
ESPN

Bills end 2-game skid with 31-14 win over spiraling Panthers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- — Josh Allen says his sprained left foot felt fine — still, he was grateful for how his Buffalo teammates helped carry the load. Devin Singletary sparked what had been a pedestrian running attack with a season-best 86 yards. A much-maligned and COVID-19-depleted offensive line delivered in both run blocking and pass protection.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule reveals play that Cam Newton screwed up in Panthers’ loss to Bills

The Carolina Panthers suffered another loss on Sunday, marking the team’s fourth consecutive defeat. As the team continues to cycle through quarterbacks, head coach Matt Rhule has not been afraid to be vocally critical of his signal-callers. Well, after the 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Rhule didn’t hesitate to call out a costly mistake made by Cam Newton during the game, via Panthers beat writer Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: 'I've enjoyed every second' of Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers haven’t won a football game in 36 days. So it’s impossible for everything to be all, as the kids would say, hunky-dory. And that showed a bit yesterday after the team’s latest defeat, when head coach Matt Rhule threw the offense’s failure to convert on an early 4th & 1 on quarterback Cam Newton during his postgame presser. Today, however, Rhule backtracked (somewhat) on his initial perception of the play after watching the tape.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: PJ Walker attempts field goal amid injury to Panthers kicker

The Panthers suffered a huge blow prior to their game against the Buffalo Bills, as kicker Zane Gonzalez went down with an injury in warmups. However, quarterback P.J. Walker is attempting to fill in at the position. In a video shown on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show, Walker’s attempt...
NFL
arcamax.com

Bills 31, Panthers 14: Instant reaction as Carolina loses kicker, 4th straight game

First, the Carolina Panthers lost their kicker during pregame warmups Sunday. Then they compounded that oddity with a few of their biggest mistakes of the season. All of that added up to their fourth straight overall loss, as Buffalo whipped the Panthers, 31-14, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Carolina compensated pretty...
NFL
Buffalo News

After freak injury, Panthers conduct pregame tryouts for a kicker

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was injured in pregame warmups and ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bills with a right quad injury. After attempting a kick, Gonzalez went to the turf and was later helped off by teammates and athletic trainers after the fall. That meant the Panthers were...
NFL
WRAL News

Panthers lose placekicker to pregame injury, trail 17-8 at halftime in Buffalo

FOX | 4th - 1:55. Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Carolina Panthers are playing without a placekicker and trail 17-8 at halftime on the road against the Buffalo Bills. All the scoring came in the second quarter. Buffalo's Devin Singletary's rushed for a 16-yard touchdown, and Josh Allen completed an 11-yard scoring pass to Stefon Diggs to put the Bills (7-6) on top 14-0.
NFL
CBS Sports

Halftime Scorigami: Panthers-Bills score after 30 minutes is a first in NFL history

The Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills didn't have a first half that football fans will discuss for generations, yet the two teams were able to make some history in the first 30 minutes. The Bills led the Panthers 17-8 at halftime -- the first game in NFL history that had a 17-8 halftime score, according to Fox.
NFL
On3.com

Carolina Panthers signing kicker off Washington practice squad

According to Joe Person, the Carolina Panthers are signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu off of the Washington Football Team’s practice squad. This will be Hajrullahu’s second stink with Carolina, being on the practice squad in Dec. 2020. There were issues with his visa, causing him to be cut. Hajrullahu...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
