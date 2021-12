If you list the greatest pitchers of the last 30 years or so, that list likely doesn’t start with Mark Buehrle and it may be a while before you get to his name. Heck, if you listed the top five pitchers on the 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, you might not even get to the former Chicago White Sox great. There are no Cy Young awards, no 20-win seasons, and no big accolades that usually come with being one of the greatest of all time. However, there’s something about Buehrle that is compelling. The more you look at his career numbers, the more you might be able to be convinced.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO