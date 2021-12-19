ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micah Parsons continues to do things that defy logic on the field

 5 days ago
As we have previously stated. Cowboys linebacker/edge-rusher/opponent terror Micah Parsons has already wrapped up the Defensive Rookie of the Year award to an absolutely comical degree. What we should be asking ourselves is whether the 12th overall pick out of Penn State is actually the NFL’s best defensive player, regardless of experience or role.

Parsons has done nothing to invalidate the argument. Coming into Sunday’s game against the Giants, Parsons has 12 sacks (including 9.5 since Week 9), 55 total pressures, 46 stops, three forced fumbles, and in coverage, he’s allowed just 21 catches in 31 targets for 174 yards, 119 yards after the catch, and an opponent passer rating of 81.9.

Basically, Parsons does everything the Cowboys want him to do at an abnormally high rate, and rookies just don’t do that.

Against the Giants, Parsons showed — once again — that he can take receivers up the chute to cause incompletions. New York’s Kenny Golladay wanted to head up the boundary on this pass from Mike Glennon with 46 seconds left in the first quarter.

Parsons was having none of it. And he was having none of it from the cornerback position, which he’s played on seven snaps this season, including this one.

You could fault Parsons for not turning his head around, but he appeared to time his hit perfectly with the arrival of the ball, so there was no penalty.

It’s not the first time Parsons has done something ridiculous in coverage this season. Against the Saints in a 27-17 Week 13 Cowboys win, Parsons took slot receiver Kenny Stills a good 30 yards upfield on a pass from Taysom Hill. Parsons’ deflection led to an interception by safety Jayron Kearse.

“Micah ran with the guy, the ball came off his hands, and I looked the ball off his hands,” Kearse said after the game. “The rest is history. I can’t really explain it.”

We can’t explain Micah Parsons at all. It’s best to just enjoy what the best defensive player in the NFL keeps doing.

