Down Home: Cookies for everyone

By Sandy Turner
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I could no longer "make" memories with Dad, I was able to help him remember everything and everyone he loved in his life, even if just for a few moments. I had brought Dad photo albums to his "home" and we’d often through the pages, talking about our family. At...

www.muskogeephoenix.com

twopeasandtheirpod.com

Ritz Cookies

Today, I am sharing a treat that I have been making since I was a kid…so yeah, a LONG time. Is there anything better than chocolate and peanut butter together? I think not. It really is the BEST combo ever. I grew up making and eating Ritz Cookies with...
RECIPES
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

MY AMISH HOME: Doesn't everyone like maple-nut goodies?

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Councelor, the Mighty God, the everlasting father, the Prince of Peace. – Isaiah 9:6. “And Jesus came and spake unto them,...
RELIGION
ABC 4

Make Utah’s favorite cookies in the comfort of your home this Christmas

(Good Things Utah) – The Sugar Cookie in St. George is offering plenty of options for getting your sugar fix during the holidays. With their cookie kits, decorating kits-gingerbread, and Christmas tree shapes, you can create beautiful, holiday-themed baked goods without covering your countertops in flour. The Sugar Cookie...
UTAH STATE
Mining Journal

Everyone matters

Aside from the natural beauty of this rugged land that we enjoy, there once was a more profound sense of community, not typical of contemporary America, in this place that we all call home. Though I worked as a professor, I never sensed much of a town/gown divide that is...
SOCIETY
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Rolo Cookies

Last week, I bought Rolo candies to make Rolo Pretzels. I didn’t use all of the Rolos so I decided to use the leftover candies to make Rolo Cookies. These cookies look like plain chocolate cookies, but there is a surprise inside. The chocolate cookie dough gets wrapped around...
RECIPES
mysoutex.com

Cookies for children

The Three Rivers Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter members baked over 35 dozen homemade Christmas cookies for the South Texas Children’s Home (STCH) Ministries. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the 2021 chapter officers and STAR Event teams delivered the cookies to the campus. While at the...
THREE RIVERS, TX
Natchitoches Times

Christmas Tour of Homes has something for everyone

Since its beginning in 1927, the Festival of Lights has grown into Louisiana’s premier community based Yule time celebration and is one of the oldest celebrations in the United States. During the holiday season Natchitoches, has much more to offer than 300,000 Christmas lights and over 100 displays. In addition, the Natchitoches Historic Foundation will present its annual Christmas Tour of Homes during the second and third weeks in December. Historic homes and buildings featured include the Chaplin House, Sweet Cane Inn, Emma’s Cottage, Prud’homme-Rouquier House, Lemee House, Trinity Episcopal Church, Historic Cunningham Law Offices and the Historic Natchitoches Courthouse.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
wosu.org

Holiday Cookies

This episode originally aired on November 23, 2021. A survey by meal-kit company HelloFresh found that San Diego is the costliest place in the U.S. to bake holiday cookies this year --at $12.40 per batch. Based on the cost of ingredients to make 100 cookies, Charleston, S.C. is the least...
COLUMBUS, OH
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS
The Guardian

After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
CELEBRATIONS
Shape Magazine

Gingerbread Cookie

Combine 3/4 cup honey, 2 Tbsp. molasses, 1/4 cup water, and 1 piece ginger (3 inches), peeled and chopped in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, and cook until almost boiling. Remove the pan from the heat, and let the flavors infuse for 2 hours. Then strain the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer to remove the solids. Makes 1 cup.
RECIPES
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FortWayne.com

Linzer Cookies

Rachel Chin is a self-taught food photographer and recipe developer. She shared her recipe for Linzer cookies with us just in time for the holidays. She can be found on Instagram @thenerdiebaker. Linzer Cookies. Makes 12 cookies:. 1½ cup all purpose flour. ½ tsp salt. ¹⁄ ³ cup...
RECIPES
WJTV 12

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
scvnews.com

Bridge to Home Thanks Everyone for a Successful Soup for the Soul Fundraiser Event

On Dec. 4, people from across the country joined Bridge to Home for its annual fundraiser, Soup for the Soul. Fifty-plus volunteers, 40 event sponsors, 25 vendors, five star-studded Broadway and country music artists, one amazing host, an adorable puppy, 100+ online bidders and donors, $145,000 raised – all during one every special event to benefit clients served year-round at Bridge to Home.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
knuj.net

Peppermint Cookies-and-Cream Cookies

These festive cookies are perfect for the holidays, thanks to the generous addition of crushed chocolate sandwich cookies and refreshing peppermint candies. Make sure to chill the dough before baking to ensure a thick and fluffy cookie that your friends and family will enjoy in their holiday tins. Ingredients. 1...
RECIPES

