Down Home: Cookies for everyone

Since its beginning in 1927, the Festival of Lights has grown into Louisiana’s premier community based Yule time celebration and is one of the oldest celebrations in the United States. During the holiday season Natchitoches, has much more to offer than 300,000 Christmas lights and over 100 displays. In addition, the Natchitoches Historic Foundation will present its annual Christmas Tour of Homes during the second and third weeks in December. Historic homes and buildings featured include the Chaplin House, Sweet Cane Inn, Emma’s Cottage, Prud’homme-Rouquier House, Lemee House, Trinity Episcopal Church, Historic Cunningham Law Offices and the Historic Natchitoches Courthouse.
