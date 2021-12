Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Are we back on the air now after a relatively brief hiatus?. We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment tonight, and this hiatus is continuing for a little while still. Fox doesn’t want to just burn off the rest of this season during the holidays, so if you’re someone who is hoping for a season 2 down the road, we’d go ahead and consider that good news. (Of course, there are other reasons for concern but we’ll get into those a little later on down the line.)

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO