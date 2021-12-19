ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Why are the Dodgers taking so long to extend Dave Roberts?

By Thomas Carannante
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny topic focusing on manager Dave Roberts is typically a contentious one for Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Like Kenley Jansen, any misstep by Roberts draws a shocking amount of ire from the fan base despite the great success he’s had during his tenure in Los Angeles. Back in...

dodgersway.com

Comments / 3

EXACTLY
5d ago

Because he has blown chances to win World Series given to him ( per ) management a all star team year after year

Reply
5
Mark
5d ago

The Dodgers should just let Roberts go. He has poor management skills.

Reply
6
