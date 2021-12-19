Why are the Dodgers taking so long to extend Dave Roberts?

Someone will show Carlos Correa the money. It just might not be the Chicago Cubs. According to 670 The Score, the Cubs could be scared off the shortstop’s contract demands. There remains mutual interest between the Cubs and free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, according to multiple sources. ... For the Cubs, the length of Correa’s contract is going to be key in their pursuit. The Cubs understand it’s going to take a long-term commitment to land Correa and have serious interest in him, but they’d rather not go 10 years in length, sources said. “The Cubs have the money to sign Correa,” a source said. “However, the only hesitation is about the length of the deal – not the annual average value of the contract.”

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO