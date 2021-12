As much as I look forward to traveling, especially when it’s to see family during the holidays, I always dread how tired I’ll be from not sleeping well. I can never seem to truly rest when I’m anywhere except my own bed. I always thought it was just me being a light sleeper — and, let’s face it, high maintenance — but it turns out I’m not alone! Studies have found that most people have a hard time sleeping while traveling, and scientists say not being able to sleep when you’re somewhere new is actually a normal brain response.

